Blasphemy killing: CCII appeals to Ibadan residents to maintain religious tolerance, peaceful co-existence

The President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga has appealed to all Ibadan indigenes, residents and visitors to sustain the age-long religious tolerance, peace and harmony which Ibadan is known for.

He noted with concern in a statement he personally signed, that the recent disturbing events of religious crisis and its raging consequences in some parts of Nigeria have necessitated the need for CCII to appeal to all Indigenes and residents in Ibadanland to maintain harmonious co-habiting and peace for which Ibadanland has for long been gloriously reputed for in the country.

It would be recalled that heights of religious harmony have always been demonstrated in Ibadanland, one incidence of which was the event of February 2022, when the three main religions, namely Traditional (Isese) Worshippers, Muslims, and Christians, held a joint service and prayer session for Ibadanland at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, Ibadan without blemish.

The event was organized to sustain the long mutual respect, peace and love across the faiths in the city. This initiative was the first of its kind in the ancient city and a rear occurrence in some other places.

Being an accommodating city, Ibadan has been a home to all – indigenes, residents and visitors alike in the past and present. It is on record that all ethnic nationalities have coexisted in the land, irrespective of their religious beliefs or political affiliations.

We joyfully note that in an average family compound in Ibadanland, all the three religions have their faith as members, thus, practising and facilitating religious harmony in Ibadan has always been smooth and seamless.





The statement further stated that in view of the foregoing, everyone is humbly requested to heed the appeal of our Royal Father, His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Dr Mohood Olalekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II as herein reinstated by CCII, and to avoid all sentiments from any other geographical area of Nigeria that may tend to negatively influence anyone against the spirit of good oneness, co-existence and mutual tolerance as now prevalent.

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) is an umbrella body for all the socio-cultural societies/clubs of Ibadan extractions, both at home and abroad.

