Blasphemy: FCT Police arrest 15 suspects over murder of Usman in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, have arrested fifteen suspects in connection with the violence and killing of the late Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe area of the FCT on June 4, 2022.

According to a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday said: “The arrest of the suspects follows ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of the 30-year-old Usman.” He stated.

Babaji assured that the Command would get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book.

The CP, while calling for calm, reiterated that justice would be served in the matter.

