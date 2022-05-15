Azman Airline has distanced itself from the comment made by Captain Jamil Abubakar, son of the former IG of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, on Twitter over the death of Deborah Samuel who was killed in Sokoto a few days ago for insulting the Prophet Muhammed.

Captain Abubakar had stated on Twitter that the punishment for blasphemy in Islam is death.

Speaking to Tribune Online on the phone on Sunday, the Ground Operations Manager of Azman Airline, Nureeden Abdul, said Captain Jamil only stated his personal opinion, not of the airline.

“Captain Jamil Abubakar was our Pilot some years back, but he has been on his own since 2019, so he is not working with us and he is entitled to his opinion.”

Abdul explained that Captain Jamil is one of the social media bloggers, “so he posted his opinion there but people that were commenting were mistaken him to an Azman Air Pilot while he has not been with us for three years.

“That’s why we released a statement that Captain Jamil Abubakar stated his opinion, and that is not the opinion of Azman Air,” the Manager stated.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Blasphemy comment: Captain Jamil stopped working with us three years ago ― Azman Air

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Blasphemy comment: Captain Jamil stopped working with us three years ago ― Azman Air