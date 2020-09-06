Blasphemy: Any Muslim lawyer who defends convicted Kano singer has renounced his faith ― Cleric

The Chairman of Sokoto State Ulama Forum of Izala, Sheikh Abubakar Usman Mabera has said any lawyer who defends the Kano State singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif recently convicted for blasphemy by a sharia court has renounced his Islamic faith.

Speaking in Sokoto at the weekend, the Islamic cleric affirmed that a competent sharia court in Kano has sentenced the Kano singer to death for blasphemy.

He noted that blasphemy in Islam is a capital punishment whose punishment is death, saying, “As a Muslim, the law applies to the singer.

The cleric who is also the Chief Imam of Malam Buhari Dan Shehu mosque in Sokoto called on Muslim lawyers to be careful in defending the convict, insisting,’ any lawyer who comes out to defend him has renounced his Islamic faith.

According to him, since a competent sharia court in Kano has established the fact that Sharif has insulted the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), there is no way other than for him to subject himself to the punishment prescribed by Allah.

The Islamic cleric then called on the people to go back to their creator and seek for His forgiveness, saying, all these calamities bedevilling the country are signs of our wrongdoings.

‘For all indications, God is not happy with us and we have to repent because He alone is the answer to our woes, he declared.

Recall, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has said if within the stipulated time the convict did not appeal he would sign his death sentence. Sharif has since appealed the judgement.

