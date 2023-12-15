In a dazzling turn of events on the entertainment stage, the dynamic Afrobeats sensation BLAQ O2, originally from Benin, is making waves with his newly released single, “Burst.” This follows the success of his debut hit, “10 Bottles,” which hit the airwaves in August.

“Burst” is a captivating blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano, with lyrics sung in Pidgin English. The track strategically weaves the catchphrase “water don burst” into its fabric, aiming to leave an indelible mark on the vibrant pop culture of Afrobeats. BLAQ O2, rooted in the energetic city of Benin and now a fixture in Lagos, traces his musical journey back to the church choir, where he found solace and a canvas to paint poignant life lessons.

After the triumph of “10 Bottles,” BLAQ O2 recognized the imperative for growth, leading to his upcoming release, “Burst.” This latest track stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to artistic evolution, promising a heightened level of lyrical and sonic brilliance.

In the midst of Benin City’s flourishing music scene, with talents like Rema, Babyboy AV, and Shallipopi taking the lead, BLAQ O2 is poised to emerge as a force, contributing to a bold new chapter in the cultural narrative. Brace yourselves for the explosion of musical brilliance in BLAQ O2’s “Burst”!

