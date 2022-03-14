Blackouts as grid collapses after losing 1106MWs power

Some parts of the country were thrown into darkness, on Monday, after the grid collapsed upon losing 1106MegaWatts.

Data showed that as of 6 am the same day, 19 generation companies (GenCos) had generated 3,867.60 MWs of electricity.

They were: Afam IV & V (GAS), Afam VI (GAS/STEAM), Alaoji NIPP (GAS), Azura-Edo IPP (GAS), Delta (Gas),Egbin (Steam), Geregu(Gas), Ihovbor NIPP (Gas), Jebba (Hydro), Kainji( hydro).

Others are; Rivers IPP (Gas), SapeleNIPP (Gas), Shiroro (hydro) Trans-Amadi (Gas), Olorunsogo (Gas), Omoku (gas), Omotosho (gas), Omotosho NIPP (gas), and Paras energy (GAS).

However, hourly, the system continued to lose the various amount of power.

For instance, by 7 am same day Delta gas which generated 522MWs had gone off the grid and by 11 am, generation went off.

As of 5 pm on Monday, the total generation to the grid was 104.30 MWs from Ihovbor NIPP gas.

In a terse statement, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) also confirmed the development.

It said efforts were being made to restore normal supply to customers within its franchise.

The statement read: “Dear Esteemed Customer, we experienced general outage across the AEDC network at 10:40 am today due to a system collapse which occurred on the national grid.

“Appropriate measures are now being taken to restore normal supply as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” it said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Blackouts as grid collapses after losing 1106MWs power

Blackouts as grid collapses after losing 1106MWs power