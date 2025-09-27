Blackout: Mining company set to install N20m solar streetlight in Ebonyi

A mining company, Hreenfields Metal Limited, operators of the Ekubara mining site in Amaonye, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, has approved the installation of 50 units of solar-powered streetlights in the community.

The project, valued at ₦20 million, was announced on Wednesday by the company’s Chairman/Managing Director, Chief Henry Ahanotu, during a reception organised in his honour by the community.

The event, which also marked the resolution of a lingering dispute between the host community and the company, was described as a “new dawn of peace and partnership” by both sides.

Ahanotu said the gesture was to appreciate the people of Amaonye for embracing dialogue and cooperation, stressing that Greenfields was committed to sustainable development in its host environment.

“As a mark of goodwill, Greenfields Metal Limited is donating ₦2 million to the Amaonye community today, in addition to the installation of 50 units of solar streetlights that will be mounted across the village.

“We want to assure you that work on the project, expected to cost ₦20 million, will commence immediately,” Ahanotu said.

The Greenfields boss described the reconciliation as the beginning of a new era of collaboration and assured that the company would continue to support projects that promote social progress and improve living standards.

“This peace accord is not just an end to hostilities but the beginning of a brighter partnership. We are determined to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth and social wellbeing of Amaonye,” he added.

Community leaders, who spoke at the occasion, lauded the initiative and pledged to support peaceful mining operations.

Mr Ndubueze John, Chairman of Amaonye Development Union (ADU), said the presence of Greenfields in the area would usher in increased social and economic activities.

Also, Chief Sunday Chukwu said the provision of solar lights would improve security and reduce crime, noting that the project would have a lasting impact on the community.

“For years, our people have been yearning for basic amenities. This intervention by Greenfields is commendable, and we see it as the beginning of better things to come,” Chukwu said.

Another community leader, Chief Uchechukwu Okoro, noted that the solar lights would boost night-time economic activities and create a safer environment for traders and women returning from evening markets.

“Our women and children will benefit greatly from this project. It will improve safety, encourage small businesses and help children who study at night,” he said.

Chief Ejiofor Ndukwe, an opinion leader and former leader of the Ivo Local Government Legislative Council, thanked the company for the gesture and urged it to sustain dialogue with the host community.

“The peace we have achieved today should be nurtured. We urge Greenfields not to relent in its responsibilities as a partner in development. Together, we can make Amaonye a model mining host community in Ebonyi,” Ndukwe said.

Other speakers, including Mrs Juliet Okorie, Mr Azubuike Chukwu, and Mr Christopher Aja, also commended the company for embarking on the project and affirmed the cooperation of the community to Greenfields Metals.

The event featured cultural dances, traditional music, and prayers for peace and prosperity, signalling the dawn of a new partnership between Greenfields Metals and the Amaonye community.