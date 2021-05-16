Blackout in Kaduna, as electricity workers join strike

Kaduna Electric has announced on Sunday that the power outage being experienced in the state was a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

In a statement by the Head of Corporate Communication, Abdul-Azeez Abdullahi said the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN has knocked off all our 33KV lines in Kaduna State.

The statement further appealed to all communities, security agencies and vigilante groups to be vigilant so that men of the underworld will not cash in on the situation to vandalise power supply installations.

‘Any suspicious movement around distribution sub-stations (transformers) should be reported to the relevant security agency.

“We have the collective responsibility to protect these critical national assets in our neighbourhood.

“We once again appeal to both parties in the dispute to strive at an amicable resolution for normalcy to return, the statement declared.

Recall, five days ago the National leadership of the electricity union has directed its members to withdraw its services based on the directives of Congress.

So far no fewer than 15 unions have indicated their interest to join the strike in solidarity with the Kaduna workers.

