[BlackFriday]Temu Influencer Program: How to Earn Commissions & Create Black Friday Content in 2026

Looking to monetize your social media content this Black Friday? The Temu Influencer Program gives eligible creators the opportunity to earn commissions by promoting Temu products, with additional rewards available for qualifying posts and creator referrals.

As Black Friday 2026 approaches, shoppers will be searching for deals, affordable finds, and holiday gift ideas. Creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube can use this seasonal interest to create shopping hauls, product reviews, and gift guides while exploring ways to earn through the Temu Influencer Program.

Ready to get started? Visit the Temu Influencer Program to explore the benefits and apply.

1. Temu Influencer Program at a Glance

Feature Details Program Cost Free to join New-User Commission 20%-50%; up to 55% during Black Friday Existing-User Commission 2%-15%; up to 18% during Black Friday Download Reward for new users referred through your content $12 per qualifying new user Eligible Post Rewards $2-$450+ per approved post Product Benefits Promotional seeding balance for eligible purchases Creator Referral Rewards $40-$240 for eligible referrals Growth Opportunities Performance-based creator growth system Application Apply through the official program page

Commission rates and rewards may vary by your account eligibility, post quality, campaign availability, and region. Check the official program page for current rates.

2. What Is the Temu Influencer Program?

The Temu Influencer Program helps social media creators monetize content by introducing their audiences to products available on Temu.

Eligible creators can share product recommendations and promotional links across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Depending on the applicable program terms, creators may earn commissions on qualifying purchases and receive additional rewards for approved content or referrals.

The program may be a good fit for creators who produce:

Product reviews and recommendations

Shopping hauls and unboxing videos

Affordable finds and deal roundups

Home, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content

Short-form videos featuring useful or interesting products

During Black Friday, these formats can help creators publish timely shopping content that matches audience interests.

3. How Much Can You Earn with the Temu Influencer Program?

The program offers several potential earning opportunities. Actual earnings depend on your audience, content performance, qualifying activity, and the terms available in your region.

3.1 Earn Commission on Qualifying Purchases

Creators can earn commission when eligible users make qualifying purchases through their promotional links.

New-user commission: 20%-50% commission; up to 55% commission during Black Friday

Existing-user commission: 2%-15% commission; up to 18% commission during Black Friday

During Black Friday, creators can incorporate eligible product links into deal roundups, gift guides, shopping hauls, and product comparisons. Focus on products that genuinely fit your audience and provide useful context for shoppers.

Commission rates and rewards may vary by your account eligibility, post quality, campaign availability, and region. Check the official program page for current rates.

3.2 Get Rewards for Eligible Content

Eligible creators may receive rewards for approved promotional posts.

Depending on account eligibility and applicable campaign terms, post rewards can range from $2 to $450+ per approved post. Certain eligible accounts may also receive promotional seeding balance associated with their content activities.

Black Friday-themed videos, shopping recommendations, and seasonal product features can provide timely content ideas. Rewards depend on applicable content requirements and approval; publishing a post does not automatically guarantee a reward.

3.3 Access Product Seeding Benefits

Eligible creators may receive promotional seeding balance to support product selection and content creation.

This can help creators explore products to feature in videos and posts. Seeding balance is promotional credit rather than cash and is subject to the applicable usage terms.

3.4 Earn Rewards by Referring Other Creators

Creators may also have the opportunity to refer eligible influencers to the program.

Referral rewards: $40-$240 for eligible referrals.

for eligible referrals. Additional referral commission: Qualifying direct referrals may unlock 40% secondary commission opportunities under the program’s referral terms.

Referral eligibility, reward amounts, and payment conditions apply.

3.5 Unlock More Benefits as You Grow

The program includes a creator growth system designed to recognize performance over time.

Creators are evaluated within a 60-day growth cycle, with performance influencing their level and potential benefits. Higher levels may provide access to increased commission rates and post rewards, subject to applicable program rules.

4. Who Can Join the Temu Influencer Program?

The program is designed for social media creators who can introduce Temu products to an audience through engaging content.

The following follower counts are listed as eligibility benchmarks:

Platform Follower Requirement TikTok 1,000+ Instagram 1,000+ YouTube 500+

Requirements may differ across countries, regions, and campaigns. Meeting a follower threshold does not guarantee approval; account eligibility and other program requirements may also apply.

Check the official application page for the latest requirements in your location.

5. How to Join the Temu Influencer Program

Step 1: Visit the Official Program Page

Go to the Temu Influencer Program to explore the program and access the application process.

Step 2: Check Your Eligibility

Review the requirements for your country or region, including supported platforms, follower thresholds, and account eligibility.

Step 3: Apply with Your Social Media Account

Follow the instructions on the official page to submit your application and provide the requested account information.

Step 4: Explore Your Creator Benefits

Once eligible and approved, review the available commission opportunities, content rewards, promotional credits, and campaign requirements in your account.

Step 5: Create Content and Track Performance

Share relevant product content using the promotional tools and links provided by the program. Track qualifying activity and follow the applicable rules to understand your results and potential earnings.

Start Your Application

6. Black Friday 2026: Content Ideas for Temu Creators

Black Friday is a major shopping event when audiences may be looking for product recommendations, gift ideas, and value-focused purchases. Creators can use the season to develop timely content that aligns with their audience’s needs.

6.1 Create Black Friday Deal Roundups

Put together a focused selection of products that fit a category, interest, or budget. Examples include affordable home upgrades, everyday essentials, fashion finds, or small gifts.

Explain why each item may be useful and verify product details and advertised prices before publishing.

6.2 Publish Holiday Gift Guides

Organize product recommendations around recipients, interests, or budgets. Examples include gifts for friends, practical home gifts, and affordable holiday finds.

Gift guides can remain useful beyond Black Friday, giving seasonal content a longer lifespan.

6.3 Film Product Reviews and Demonstrations

Show how products look, work, or fit into everyday life. Unboxing videos, demonstrations, and honest reviews give audiences more context than a product listing alone.

Use your own experience where possible and avoid unsupported product claims.

6.4 Share Shopping Hauls and Affordable Finds

Create a themed shopping haul featuring products selected for a particular purpose, style, or budget. Short-form videos can showcase multiple items in one post.

Keep the content focused on a clear theme rather than presenting an unrelated list of products.

6.5 Offer Product Comparisons and Buying Tips

Compare relevant features, use cases, or price points to help viewers decide what fits their needs. Useful buying guidance can be more valuable than simply labeling products as deals.

Black Friday Content Tips

Plan ahead: Prepare seasonal topics and product selections before peak shopping days. Use relevant keywords: Incorporate phrases such as “Black Friday finds,” “Black Friday deals,” and “holiday gift ideas” where they accurately describe your content. Make content easy to navigate: Use clear titles, captions, and product descriptions. Use trackable promotional links: Follow the program’s instructions for linking and attribution. Be transparent: Disclose affiliate relationships where required and ensure product and promotional claims are accurate.

Seasonal content can help you reach shoppers during a high-interest period, but earnings are not guaranteed. Check the program’s current terms and any available campaign opportunities before publishing.

7. Temu Influencer Program vs. Temu Affiliate Program

The Temu Influencer Program and Temu Affiliate Program both offer ways to monetize product promotion, but they may serve different creator needs and have distinct eligibility, tracking, and reward terms.

Feature Temu Influencer Program Temu Affiliate Program Main Focus Social media creators and content-driven promotion Affiliate promotion through eligible channels Typical Activities Product videos, reviews, shopping content, and social posts Sharing affiliate links and driving qualifying purchases Potential Benefits Commissions, eligible post rewards, promotional credits, and referral opportunities Commissions and other benefits available under affiliate terms Application Influencer Program Affiliate Program

Review both official pages to determine which program best matches your content and promotional approach.

8. Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Temu Influencer Program free to join?

Yes. Applying to the program is free. Eligibility, approval, and participation requirements still apply.

How much commission can I earn?

The listed commission ranges are 20%–50% for new users and 2%–15% for existing users. Actual rates depend on the applicable program terms, campaign, and region.

Do I need a large social media following?

Follower requirements vary by platform and region. Eligibility benchmarks include 1,000+ followers for TikTok and Instagram and 500+ subscribers for YouTube.

Can I earn money promoting Temu during Black Friday?

Eligible creators can promote relevant Temu products through seasonal content such as deal roundups, shopping hauls, gift guides, and product reviews. Qualifying purchases may generate commissions, and eligible approved posts may qualify for additional rewards. Actual earnings depend on content performance and the applicable program terms.

Can I earn rewards for posting content?

Eligible creators may receive rewards for approved posts, subject to campaign rules and account eligibility. Publishing a post does not automatically guarantee a reward.

How do I withdraw my earnings?

Withdrawal eligibility, minimum balance requirements, processing times, and available payment methods depend on the applicable program terms. Check your account for the latest withdrawal instructions.

Are the program benefits the same in every country?

No. Commission rates, post rewards, eligibility requirements, referral benefits, withdrawal terms, and campaign availability may vary by country or region and may change over time.

9. Start Exploring the Temu Influencer Program

I also have a Temu Black Friday discount code to share with you, so you can enjoy extra savings during the Black Friday sale! Use code [acv388804] to explore eligible offers on Temu.

Visit the Temu Influencer Program and Apply

Disclaimer: Commission rates, creator rewards, eligibility requirements, withdrawal terms, and campaign availability may vary by country or region and are subject to change. Figures in this article are for reference only and may not apply to every location or account. Please visit the official Temu Influencer Program page and check the latest terms applicable to your location before applying.