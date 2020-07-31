Black Sallah: Four missing, 10 confirmed dead in Lagos boat mishap

Ten passengers were on Friday confirmed dead while four remain missing in an ongoing rescue effort on a passenger boat that capsized while enroute Badagry from Kirikiri.

In a statement signed by the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel on Friday, the agency stated that the boat left Kirikiri carrying 19 passengers.

According to the statement, “On Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, It was reported that an open boat carrying 19 passengers capsized at about 6.00 pm while enroute Badagry from Kirikiri.

“A survivor’s account states that the boat Captain got distracted trying to collect fares from a passenger and the boat was overturned by the current and most passengers were yet to put on their lifejackets properly.

“Rescue effort was immediate as the boat was just a few meters from the landing in which they left from but only 5 people were able to be rescued.

“A total of 19 persons were involved in the incident, while five were rescued with 10 persons confirmed dead and 4 still unaccounted for including the boat deckhand.

“LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to the marine police for further investigation and sanctions.

“The Emergency and Regulatory Authorities are still on a search and rescue operation.