Black Christmas in Imo as fire consumes timber market

The Christmas celebration for traders at the timber market along Weathdral road Owerri, capital of Imo State was cut short following the razing down of the market by fire.

The unfortunate incident which occurred on the eve of 24th December 2022 preceding to 25th Christmas day brought over 300 shops at the market to rumbles.

The fire inferno which started around 1 am on the said day destroyed shops, goods, vehicles, and other properties worth billions of Naira.

Counting their losses, a shop owner in the market Chinemere Ikerionwu aka (Oracle) who is a furniture dealer said he has lost millions of Naira in the incident.

He regretted that he has lost everything and its living in total confusion and do not know what nest to do

Ikerionwu told Nigerian Tribune in Owerri Monday that he was in his house around 3 am on 24th December when someone called him and on getting to the place, he saw nothing in his shop even a pin.