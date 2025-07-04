Blac Chyna, now Angela White, calls off engagement to Singer Derrick

Former adult film star Angela White, popularly known by her previous moniker Blac Chyna, has announced the end of her engagement to Grammy-winning singer Derrick Milano.

White made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Friday, revealing that the decision to part ways was mutual and rooted in faith and reflection.

“After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement,” she wrote. “We love each other deeply and are still good friends, but we both believe that God’s guidance has shown us this is the right path for both of us as we continue each other’s journeys. May we find peace and fulfilment in His divine will. Trusting that His plan is greater for us.”

Angela White and Derrick Milano got engaged in 2024.

Their relationship had attracted public attention as part of White’s rebranding journey, which has included a departure from her former persona, Blac Chyna, and a more faith-centered public image.

