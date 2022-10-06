Bitter kola improves movement, relieves pain in knee osteoarthritis

OVER the past years, there have been a growing number of knee osteoarthritis (KOA) patients who are unwilling to comply with long-term non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) treatment and wish to use herbal anti-rheumatic medicine.

Now, researchers at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, say that bitter kola could have a critical pain-relieving and calming impact on patients with knee osteoarthritis because it can help to decrease the irritation that causes stiffness in the affected joints.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time. Although osteoarthritis can damage any joint, the disorder most commonly affects joints in the hands, knees, hips and spine.

Several factors play a role in osteoarthritis risk. These include age, gender, genetics, behavioural influences and ethnicity. Injury is recognized as a predisposing factor to the development of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Osteoarthritis of the knees reduces the ability to avoid obstacles. The pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knees increases the propensity to trip on an obstacle and underscores the importance of treating the pain associated with osteoarthritis.

As a result, osteoarthritis is often treated by medical or surgical intervention. In patients who use analgesics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that are ineffective, and who are not candidates for surgery (or who reject it), other pain and predisposing factors management procedures are usually considered.

There are a growing number of patients with knee osteoathritis who are not willing to comply with long-term NSAIDs treatment and who wish to use more naturally occurring antirheumatic medicine.

The study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research involved Olayinka O Adegbehingbe, Saburi A Adesanya, Thomas O Idowu, Oluwakemi C Okimi, Oyesiku A Oyelami and Ezekiel O Iwalewa. It was entitled ‘Clinical Effects of Garcinia Kola in Knee Osteoarthritis’.

To study the clinical effects of bitter kola in knee osteoarthritis, the researchers recruited 143 knee osteoarthritis patients at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital complex. The patients were grouped into four (A = Placebo, B = Naproxen, C = Bitter kola, D = Celebrex). The drugs and placebo were given twice a day per oral route.

Each dose consisted of 200 mg of bitter kola, Naproxen (500 mg), Celebrex (200 mg) and Ascorbic acid (100 mg). The treatment was over a six-week period and the study medications were taken in the morning and at noon, half an hour before meal times. Thereafter, they assessed the outcomes of the treatment on pain, stiffness and physical function in the joint.

The bitter kola group felt relief from their knee osteoarthritis symptoms faster and for a more extended period than those who were on placebo (ascorbic acid). But its effect was less when compared with naproxen and celebrex. But bitter kola subjects had on average a better improvement in their mobility/walking due to a reduction in their knee joint stiffness after six weeks better than the control group.

In addition, it took between 9 to 26 days for the return of knee osteoarthritis symptoms in the 11 bitter kola subjects after the treatment was discontinued. There was no significant drug-induced adverse reaction from the use of bitter kola in the group.

The researchers suggested that the relief of pain experienced by subjects on bitter kola could be associated with either removal of the free radicals and or revascularization of the subchondral bone through the anti-atherogenic effect.

They declared, “This may be a useful alternative in patients with osteoarthritis who have not responded to first-line treatment with acetaminophen and in whom non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are contraindicated, ineffective, or poorly tolerated.





“Bitter kola appeared to have clinically significant analgesic/anti-inflammatory effects in knee osteoarthritis patients. Bitter kola is a potential osteoarthritis disease activity modifier with a good mid-term outcome. Further studies are required for standardization of dosages and to determine long-term effects.”

Experts have found that bitter kola is protective against many diseases such as cancer, diabetes, knee osteoarthritis (bone softening), neurological diseases like Parkinson’s disease and cough.

In fact, a professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Toxicology, Ebenezer Farombi, speaking at the Research Day 2016 of the College of Medicine, Ibadan, stated that taking two bitter kola nuts a day is able to ensure the body has enough kolaviron, its main constituent, which keeps many diseases away.