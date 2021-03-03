Bishop Wale Oke emerges new PFN president

Bishop Francis Wale Oke has unanimously been elected as the new National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Enugu, Enugu State, on a four-year tenure.

Wale Oke, who was before his emergence the National Deputy President of the body in Nigeria, is taking over from Reverend Felix Omobude, the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (New Covenant Gospel Church), after the successful completion of his tenure.

The new PFN President, who is the presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, emerged the 7th helmsman of the Fellowship, on Tuesday evening after a unanimous decision of the National Advisory Council, (NAC) of the body held at Grace Cathedral, Enugu in Enugu State.

Others elected are Archbishop John Praise Daniel of Dominion Chapel, who emerged as the National Deputy President; Reverend Cosmas Ilechukwu, of Charismatic Renewal Ministry, became the National Secretary, while Reverend Sam Aboyeji of the Foursquare Gospel Church emerged as the National Treasurer and Pastor John Ayodele of the RCCG, will serve as the National Auditor.

The election of other executive members of the Fellowship will be concluded today, Wednesday (March 3) by the NAC/NEC at the General Assembly of the highest body of the pentecostal Christians in Nigeria at the ongoing meeting in Enugu.