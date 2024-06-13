The Methodist Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rt Rev. Dr Ishaya Kunama, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant a one-year executive pardon to all those who have stashed ill-gotten wealth outside the shores of Nigeria to repatriate their monies without penalties as a sure way of boosting the nation’s economy.

Bishop Kunama, who made the call in Gusau, Zamfara State, while addressing his congregation at this year’s synod with the theme “Arise and Build,” stressed that taking initiative and being proactive are critical assets needed to pursue growth and progress at all times.

The outspoken clergy, Kunama, while noting that the state of Nigeria today as a nation is a complex tapestry of challenges and opportunities that is characterised by a mix of political, social-economic, and security issues, added that President Tinubu can rally around intellectuals, clerics, and diplomats just like Nehemiah did and rebuilt the wall of Jerusalem amid adversity and opposition.

“Doing this would guarantee a sure solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges of high unemployment rates, inflation, and inadequate infrastructure and help create job opportunities, promote sustainable development, and improve the standard of living for all citizens.

“The Nigerian economy has been facing challenges in recent years, with many citizens feeling the impact of a struggling financial system. But these can become a thing of the past if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can consider creating a “Window of Grace Period” by granting an “Executive Pardon” for Nigerians to repatriate all abroad-stretched funds and plough them into the economy to stimulate financial stability.

“Same pardon will also be granted to those within the country that have amassed questionable wealth and are afraid to bring such funds back into circulation for fear of being caught and facing legal repercussions, hence hoarding such funds to further deplete the economy of the much-needed resources’.

Continuing, Bishop Kunama optimistically said that the one-year pardon for all ill-gotten wealth will create a window of opportunity for Nigerians to bring their looted funds back into the country, hence strengthening our banks and creating jobs.

“The infusion of these funds into various sectors of the economy would provide the much-needed capital for businesses to expand, leading to a revitalization of economic activity”,

Bishop Kunama further admonished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to massively support and empower the relevant anti-corruption agencies to go after any violator at the expiration of the one-year “Window of Grace” period and ensure that they are severely punished in accordance with the laws of the nation.

“Nigeria is marked by widespread corruption, which has plagued the country for many years. This corruption has undermined effective governance, eroded public trust, and hindered economic development. Like the broken walls of Jerusalem, Nigeria’s integrity and reputation have been damaged, requiring a concerted effort to rebuild trust and ensure transparency and accountability in all aspects of governance and public service.” Kunama decried.

The Sokoto Diocese Methodist Bishop further submitted that the security walls of Nigeria are also broken, hence the threats from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, farmers-herders crises, and communal conflicts here and there, leading to loss of lives, displacement of communities, and widespread fear and insecurity.

“‘Just as Nehemiah faced opposition and threats while rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem, Nigeria must confront these security challenges with courage, collaboration, and effective strategies such as unity and collaboration, leadership and accountability, economic reforms, helping and peacebuilding, good governance, and national reconciliation capable of building trust and social cohesion.

To the Methodist congregation, Bishop Kunama urged them to remain in the faith despite challenges.

