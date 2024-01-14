His Eminence, Cardinal Peter Okpaleke, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, in Aguata Council Area of Anambra State, has bagged the Man of the Year award at the just concluded 3rd edition of the prestigious Anambra Man Of The Year (AMTY) Awards Celebration.

The event which took place at the Stanel Dome Awka, on Friday, was organised to recognise and appreciate sons and daughters of Anambra origin who have in one way or another other contributed to the prosperity and development of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

Accepting the award, Bishop Okpaleke, thanked the organizers for the honour and for recognising his work for God and humanity.

The award-winning Bishop was born on March 1st, 1963, in Amesi, Aguata Council Area of the State.

In December 2012, he was appointed the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara by Pope Benedict XVI. However, due to opposition from some members of the clergy, he did not take possession of the diocese or exercise his episcopal Ministry there.

His resignation as the Bishop of Ahiara was accepted by Pope Francis in February 2018. Subsequently, on March 5th, 2020, Bishop Peter Okpaleke was appointed the first Bishop of the newly created Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia (CADEK).

The Bishop received the award through Fr. Prof Anthony B.C Chiegboka, the Vatican General of Ekwulobia Dioceses.

One of the AMTY organizers, Mr. Chinedu Okafor, who spoke to Journalists shortly after the event, said Bishop Okpaleke was honoured with the Anambra Man Of The Year Award for his continued contribution to the renewal of the earth through the Holy Spirit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…