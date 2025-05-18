Bishop Odedeji warns Nigerian leaders against poor governance, hardship

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, the Right Reverend (Dr) James Odedeji, has issued a stern warning against poor governance, worsening national hardship, and global economic tension.

He called on leaders to become beacons of light despite the many challenges that are evident.

He delivered this warning during his sermon at the 2nd Session of the 9th Synod, held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday.

Bishop Odedeji painted a sobering picture of a nation either on the brink of collapse or under serious economic decline. He urged Christians to reject corruption, injustice, and compromise.

Emphasizing the theme of the Synod, “Be a beacon of light,” the Bishop stated that these times require courageous leadership and moral clarity rather than silence or compromise.

“We are summoned by God’s Word to shine as lights in a world clouded by selfishness, deception, and despair. In Synods such as this, divine reminders meet us. We are not called to conform, but to transform,” he said.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue



He lamented Nigeria’s worsening cost of living crisis, the alarming depreciation of the naira, and a general atmosphere of hopelessness, calling on both federal and state governments to urgently respond to the cries of the people.

“We demand responsible governance, not excuses,” he stressed.

He highlighted the need for investment in the state’s growth, saying: “We also lament political violence in state against state, and the rising inability of politicians and government to collaborate, or set aside their differences and work together for the state’s greater good.”

He raised serious concerns about the future of society, highlighting issues such as the rise of internet fraud, ritual killings, and moral relativism among the youth.

“This year’s Synod theme defines why God has called us to be the world. It is a call to rise,” he said.