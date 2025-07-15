Bishop Kukah to Nigerians: Remember Buhari as good man, not for his eight years in office

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese has paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “good man” who made significant contributions to Nigeria.

Bishop Kukah urged Nigerians to look beyond Buhari’s presidency and remember his positive impact on the country.

“We shouldn’t focus on his eight years of being President of Nigeria, but as a great man who made his contributions to this country as a military officer, among many other things,” Kukah said in a telephone interview.

He called for national reflection and compassion, rather than judgment centered solely on Buhari’s eight-year civilian rule.

Kukah, a former Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, also offered prayers for Buhari’s soul and comfort for his family.

“May God grant him eternal rest and may He give consolation to his family. Extend our sympathy. All of us as a nation are mourning,” he added.

The late president served as Nigeria’s Head of State between 1983 and 1985 and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

His legacy has been a subject of national debate, with some Nigerians weighing his achievements against shortcomings in governance.