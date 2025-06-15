Bishop Kukah receives national award

In a significant ceremony marking the 2025 Democracy Day edition, President Bola Tinubu awarded the distinguished national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop (Dr) Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The award is a recognition of his numerous contributions to national development, peace-building, and interfaith dialogue. Bishop Kukah has long been one of the nation’s leading voices on issues of justice and equity. He has often urged the Church and the Nigerian state to work together for the common good.

Communications Director, Reverend Father Pascal Salifu, said Bishop Kukah’s dedication to serving the Church and the nation with “rare integrity and prophetic insight” has earned him this esteemed recognition.

The Diocese described him as a “moral compass in Nigeria’s public life,” noting that his unyielding commitment to values of the Gospel to the public square “only further shows the courage and strength of the faith of the society.”

The faithful of the Sokoto Diocese congratulated their bishop and expressed belief that Almighty God will continue to empower him with the courage, wisdom, and strength to serve a more just, peaceful, and united Nigeria.

The Nigerian National Honours were instituted under the National Honours Act No. 5 of 1964 to annually acknowledge Nigerians who have rendered services in national loyalty and patriotism.

These awards recognize the selfless and individual ways that citizens make huge impacts to continue the resolute work and enormous task of nationbuilding.

The awards are typically conferred by the Federal Government of Nigeria following a rigorous screening process by the National Awards Committee.