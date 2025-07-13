Tribune Church

Bishop Godfrey Onah to speak at Catholic Brothers United’s 21st annual lecture

Seyi Sokoya

THE Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, His Lordship, The Most Reverend (Professor) Godfrey Onah – Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, will speak on the topic, “Moral Integrity: Fortress Of A Healthy Nation” during the upcoming 21st Annual Lecture of the Catholic Brothers United on July 20 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Maryland.

Bishop Onah is globally revered for his eloquence, humility, and unwavering commitment to truth. His homilies and lectures, very rich in theological depth and cultural relevance, have inspired countless audiences of interdenominational faiths across Nigeria and beyond. Whether in the pulpit, in the classroom, or in the public square, he speaks with a deep, inspiring and resounding voice that challenges the mind, stirs the heart, introspects the doubtful and uplifts the soul.

The CBU Annual Lecture, which is the flagship event of the Association, has over the years attracted notable Nigerians as Guest Speakers at past events. These include the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, the former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke; DG of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Bishop Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto, Chris Ngige, Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba and many others.

Other dignitaries expected to grace this year’s event are the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Emmanuel Ojibo; Father of the day, Sir. Mike Ogebeche; Mother of the day, Chief Dame Carol Nwazojihe (MON); Episcopal Vicar, Ikeja Region and Host Parish Priest, Very Reverend Father Anthon Fadiaro and many others.

The Chairman of the CBU 21st Annual Lecture Planning Committee, Dr. Fred Anigbogu, promised that “This year’s annual lecture brings together credible personalities of high moral values across Nigeria to discuss the way forward for our nation and to improve good governance in Nigeria anchored on a strong ethical foundation”.

