The Bishop of Remo Anglican Diocese and Archbishop, Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Michael Fape, has expressed his delight over the positive transformation recorded in the life of Venerable Shadrach Olaniyi Ajileye, Vicar, St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu and Archdeacon, Iperu Archdeaconry whom he said has become a new creation within 10 years.

Bishop Fape made the remark during his sermon at the holy communion thanksgiving service, held at Iperu recently to commemorate the 60th birthday of the cleric.

Fape expressed happiness that Ajileye had been able to overcome some shortcomings and thus become a new person.

Going down memory lane, the bishop recalled the opposition mounted against Ajileye’s transfer to Iperu 19 years ago, but said he is now a happy man as those who opposed his posting to Iperu are now his friends.

He harped on the need to always celebrate Christ in any celebration, stressing that any celebration done outside of Christ is only meant to socialise, and that when such social gatherings are organised, invited guests would only attend to wine and dine with the celebrant, and leave without giving any thanks and praise to God, who has kept and preserve the celebrant till the day of the event.

Speaking at the church service, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abioodun, extolled the virtues of the celebrant who he described as a dedicated, committed, diligent, and conscientious priest.

He appreciated his persistent support to his family, particularly his parents, and for standing by them, during the death and funeral of his father, saying he had almost become a part of his family.

In his remarks the celebrant, Venerable Ajileye appreciated God for his grace and love for him in the past six decades and thanked everyone for the honour done to him.

