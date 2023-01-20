Birth of Prophet Isa (VII)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Imran 3:49-51 says, “And (appoint him) an apostle to the children of Israel (with this message): ‘I have come to you with a Sign from your Lord in that I make for you out of clay as it were the figure of a bird and breathe into it and it becomes a bird by God’s leave; and I heal those born blind and the lepers and I quicken the dead by God’s leave; and I declare to you what ye eat and what ye store in your houses. Surely therein is a sign for you if ye did believe. (I have come to you) to attest the Law which was before me and to make lawful to you part of what was (before) forbidden to you; I have come to you with a Sign from your Lord. So, fear God and obey me. It is God who is my Lord and your Lord; then worship Him. This is a way that is straight.’”

Just as Prophet Musa (AS) foretold the coming of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as the chain of the Prophets is the same brotherhood, the Messiah ‘Isa (AS) prophesised about the coming of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) (Bible, John 16:16; 15:26; 16:7; Deut. 18:18-19; Qur’an 46:10). Ahmad or Muhammad is the Praised One said by Prophet ‘Isa or the Greek word Periclytos which means ‘Advocate’ or ‘Comforter’ i.e., ‘Mercy for all creatures’ and ‘Most kind and merciful to the believers’ (Qur’an 21:107; 9:128; 3:81).

The Holy Qur’an, Saff 61:6-9 reveals, “And remember, Jesus, the son of Mary, said: ‘O Children of Israel! I am the apostle of God (sent) to you, confirming the Law (which came) before me, and giving glad tidings of an apostle to come after me, whose name shall be Ahmad’. But when he came to them with clear signs, they said, ‘This is evident sorcery!’ Who doth greater wrong than one who invents falsehood against God, even as he is being invited to Islam? And God guides not those who do wrong. Their intention is to extinguish God’s light (by blowing) with their mouths: But God will complete (the revelation of) His Light, even though the unbelievers may detest (it). It is He Who has sent His Apostle with guidance and the religion of truth, that he may proclaim it over all religions, even though the pagans may detest (it).”

Meanwhile, one of the major signs of the final hour towards the Day of Judgment is the coming back of Prophet ‘Isa (AS) to complete his mission. The Holy Qur’an, An-Nisaa 4:157-159 confirms, “That they said (in boast) ‘We killed Christ Jesus the son of Mary the Apostle of God’; but they killed him not nor crucified him but so it was made to appear to them and those who differ therein are full of doubts with no (certain) knowledge but only conjecture to follow for of a surety they killed him not. Nay God raised him up unto Himself; and God is Exalted in Power, Wise. And there is none of the People of the Book but must believe in him before his death; and on the Day of Judgment, he will be a witness against them.”

Almighty Allah had promised to lift Prophet ‘Isa up to Himself, and will definitely come back to fulfill his mission. The Holy Qur’an, Al-Imran 3:55 denotes, “Behold! God said: ‘O Jesus! I will take thee and raise thee to Myself and clear thee (of the falsehoods) of those who blaspheme; I will make those who follow thee superior to those who reject Faith to the Day of Resurrection; then shall ye all return unto Me and I will judge between you of the matters wherein ye dispute.’”

Since the Holy Qur’an testifies that Prophet ‘Isa (AS) will speak to the people at infancy and in the middle-age, and he wasn’t up to the middle-age before elevation to heaven at 33 years.

Hence, he is coming back to complete his mission. The Holy Qur’an 3:45-46 relates, “Behold! The angels said ‘O Mary! God giveth thee glad tidings of a word from Him: his name will be Christ Jesus the son of Mary held in honor in this world and hereafter and of (the company of) those nearest to God. He shall speak to the people in childhood and in maturity and he shall be (of the company) of the righteous.’”

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) corroborates in an authentic Hadith the coming back of Prophet ‘Isa (AS). “There is no prophet between me and him (Jesus), and he shall descend. He… will stay in the world for forty years; then he will die and the Muslims will offer the funeral prayer for him” (Abu Dawood, Ahmed).

But before the actual second coming of Prophet Isa (AS), some prophesies in the Holy Qur’an will occur that will lead to the emergence of the Messiah, and the Last Hour. The Holy Qur’an Naml 27:82-86 prophesises, “And when the Word is fulfilled against them (the unjust), We shall produce from the earth a beast to (face) them: He will speak to them, for that mankind did not believe with assurance on Our Signs. One day, We shall gather together from every people a troop of those who reject Our Signs, and they shall be kept in ranks, — until, when they come (before the Judgment-seat), (God) will say: ‘Did ye reject My Signs, though ye comprehended them not in knowledge, or what was it ye did?” And the Word will be fulfilled against them, because of their wrong-doing, and they will be unable to speak (in plea). See they not that We have made the night for them to rest in and the day to give them light? Verily in this are signs for any people that believe! And the Day that the Trumpet will be sounded—then will be smitten with terror those who are in the heavens, and those who are on earth, except such as God will please (to exempt): and all shall come to His (Presence) as beings conscious of their lowliness.”





The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) corroborated this prophesy. He said, “At that time God will send a pleasant wind which will waft (people) under their armpits. He will take the life of every Muslim and only the wicked will survive, who commit adultery like asses, and the Last Hour would come to them” (Sahih Muslim).

In another Hadith, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “The first of the immediate signs (of the Hour) to appear will be the rising of the sun from the west and the setting of the sun in the east; and the appearance of the beast before the people in the forenoon. Whichever of these events happens first, the other will follow immediately.

The Holy Qur’an, Zukhruf 43:61-67 confirms the coming of Prophet Isa (AS) as a sign of The Hour thus, “And (Jesus) shall be a sign (for the coming of) the Hour (of Judgment): Therefore, have no doubt about the (Hour), but follow ye Me: this is a straight way. Let not the evil one hinder you: for he is to you an enemy avowed. When Jesus came with clear signs, he said: “Now have I come to you with wisdom, and in order to make clear to you some of the (points) on which ye dispute: therefore, fear God and obey me. ‘For God, He is my Lord and your Lord: so, worship ye Him: this is a straight way’. But sects from among themselves fell into disagreement: Then woe to the wrong-doers, from the penalty of a Grievous Day! Do they only wait for the Hour—that it should come on them all of a sudden, while they perceive not? Friends on that Day will be foes, one to another —except the righteous”.

May Almighty Allah brighten our hearts with His Light (Nur) to accept the truth. Ameen.