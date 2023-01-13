Birth of Prophet Isa (VI)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Imran 3:59-60 says, “The similitude of Jesus before God is as that of Adam: He created him from dust then said to him: “Be” and he was. The truth (comes) from God alone; so be not of those who doubt”.

Fifthly, Almighty Allah is beyond forgetfulness, to have abandoned his Apostle at the point crucifixion. Thus, God Almighty raised him up to Himself for safety (Qur’an 4:157-159). The Holy Qur’an, Al-Imran 3:55-58 affirms, “Behold! God said: ‘O Jesus! I will take thee and raise thee to Myself and clear thee (of the falsehoods) of those who blaspheme; I will make those who follow thee superior to those who reject faith to the Day of Resurrection; then shall ye all return unto Me and I will judge between you of the matters wherein ye dispute.”

Also, the Holy Qur’an, Maryam, 19:64-65, attests, “(The angels say:) ‘We descend not but by command of thy Lord: To Him belongeth what is before us and what is behind us, and what is between: and thy Lord never doth forget, — Lord of the heavens and of the earth, and of all that is between them: so worship Him, and be constant and patient In His worship: knowest thou of any who is worthy of the same name as He?’” Besides, the Holy Quran, Ta Ha 20:135 adds, “Say: ‘Each one (of us) is waiting: wait ye, therefore, and soon shall ye know who it is that is on the straight and even way, and who it is that has received guidance.’”

Sixthly, God Almighty cannot go into hopelessness, depression or powerlessness. He is constantly powerful to solve all problems when called upon (Qur’an 40:60). The Qur’an, Baqarah 2:186 confirms, “When my servants ask thee concerning Me, I am indeed close (to them); I listen to the prayer of every suppliant when he calleth on Me; let them also with a will listen to My call and believe in Me; that they may walk in the right way”. So, Prophet Isa (AS) couldn’t have been God that’s powerless, as the Bible claims he died on the cross (Matthew 27:32-56). Jesus’ crucifixion and death is in the Bible (Mark 15: 21–41) and 15 other citations.

But the Holy Qur’an, the latest revelation of Allah after the Bible, clears all the mystery of Prophet Isa’s death, just like his birth, and says in An-Nisaa 4:157-160, “That they said (in boast) ‘We killed Christ Jesus the son of Mary the Apostle of God’; but they killed him not nor crucified him but so it was made to appear to them and those who differ therein are full of doubts with no (certain) knowledge but only conjecture to follow for of a surety they killed him not. Nay God raised him up unto Himself; and God is Exalted in Power, Wise. And there is none of the People of the Book but must believe in him before his death; and on the Day of Judgment, He will be a witness against them. For the iniquity of the Jews, We made unlawful for them certain (foods) good and wholesome which had been lawful for them; in that they hindered many from God’s way”.

However, the orthodox Christian churches make it a cardinal point of their doctrine that Prophet Isa’s life was taken on the cross, that he died and was buried, that on the third day he rose in the body with his wounds intact, and walked about and conversed, and ate with his disciples, and was afterwards taken up bodily to heaven. This is necessary for the theological doctrine of blood sacrifice and vicarious atonement for sins, which is rejected by Islam. But some of the early Christian sects did not believe that Jesus Christ was killed on the Cross. The Basilidans believed that someone else was substituted for him. The Docetae held that Christ never had a real physical or natural body, but only an apparent or phantom body, and that his crucifixion was only apparent, not real. The Marcionite Gospel (about 138 A.D.) denied that Jesus was born, and merely said that he appeared in human form. The Gospel of St. Barnabas supported the theory of substitution on the Cross. The Qur’anic teaching is that Prophet Isa (AS) was not crucified nor killed by the Jews, notwithstanding certain apparent circumstances which produced that illusion in the minds of some of his enemies: that disputations, doubts, and conjectures on such matters are vain; and that he was up to Allah. The Holy Qur’an, Fatir 35:45 says, “If God were to punish men according to what they deserve, He would not leave on the back of the (earth) a single living creature: but He gives them respite for a stated term: When their term expires, verily God has in His sight all His servants”.

Since middle-aged is older than the early 30s, this prophecy concerns his speaking to the people after his return. So, this second promise (that everyone will believe in him before he dies) concerns his second mission when he descends to earth again. When he arrives, he will be the same age as he left, and then he will live for another 40 years.

On the testimony of Prophet ‘Isa (AS) against his followers on the Day of Judgment, the Holy Qur’an, Al-Ma’idah 5:116-120 unveils, “And behold! God will say ‘O Jesus the son of Mary! Didst thou say unto men ‘worship me and my mother as gods in derogation of God?’’ He will say: ‘Glory to Thee! Never could I say what I had no right (to say). Had I said such a thing Thou wouldst indeed have known it. Thou knowest what is in my heart though I know not what is in Thine. For Thou knowest in full all that is hidden. Never said I to them aught except what Thou didst command me to say to wit ‘Worship God my Lord and your Lord’; and I was a witness over them whilst I dwelt amongst them; when Thou didst take me up thou wast the Watcher over them and Thou art a Witness to all things. If Thou dost punish them they are Thy servants: if Thou dost forgive them Thou art the Exalted the Wise’. God will say, ‘This is a day on which the truthful will profit from their truth: theirs are Gardens with rivers flowing beneath their eternal home: God well-pleased with them and they with God: that is the great Salvation (the fulfillment of all desires). To God doth belong the dominion of the heavens and the earth and all that is therein and it is He who hath power over all things’”.

May Almighty Allah guide us aright in the understanding of His true Message. Ameen.