Biotechnology adoption necessary to address food insecurity — AATF

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) has reiterated the urgent need for the adoption of agricultural biotechnology to address food insecurity, climate change, and economic challenges facing the continent.

This call to address food insecurity was made during a public lecture on agricultural biotechnology held at the University of Abuja and organized in collaboration with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB).

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director of AATF, Dr Canisius Kanangire, Mr. Yarama Ndipaya emphasized that biotechnology when responsibly developed and effectively implemented, offers transformative solutions for Africa’s agricultural sector.

“This gathering comes at a critical time. Across the continent, countries are grappling with food insecurity and the impacts of climate change. Biotechnology provides powerful tools to improve food systems, boost farmer livelihoods, and promote inclusive growth,” Mr. Ndipaya stated.

Nigeria, alongside Kenya and Ghana, was lauded for its leadership in the commercialization of biotech crops such as Bt Cotton, Bt Maize, and the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea. Kenya’s progress toward approving virus-resistant cassava was also highlighted as a promising step forward.

However, the AATF Executive Director acknowledged the persistent challenges facing biotech adoption, including regulatory uncertainties, misinformation, and public scepticism. He described the seminar as a vital platform for fostering evidence-based dialogue and building public trust in biotechnology.

“The goal is to facilitate meaningful discussions that lead to practical policy recommendations and strengthen partnerships across sectors—from government to academia, civil society, and farmers,” Ndipaya said.

The seminar features expert presentations, case studies, panel discussions, and interactive sessions aimed at promoting collaboration and inspiring actionable strategies.

AATF expressed gratitude to its co-organizers, national governments, research institutions, universities, private sector actors, and development partners for their support in convening the seminar.

As the forum continues, stakeholders are urged to work together to ensure African farmers are equipped with safe, accessible, and effective technologies that can drive resilience and economic transformation.

