Biosafety regulation to boost Nigerians green economy ― DG NBMA

Strong regulatory policy in the Biosafety sector would boost Nigeria’s green economy, Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency, Dr Rufus Ebegba has said.

Egbeba said this in an interaction with the Executive Director, African Agricultural Technology Fund (AATF) Dr Canisius Kanangire in Abuja who lauded the nation’s stride in Tella Maize.

Ebegba said the agency has deployed and continued to access scientific knowledge and courage in its approach of a controversial technology for its regulatory role in the country.

“The principle behind our regulatory system is to build a strong regulatory system that is not biased, that is based on strong science as well and it is on that premise that we carry out our Biosafety regulatory functions”

“For us to regulate we ensure that we have strong knowledge background and courage to take decisions in a technology that is controversial to an extent right from the onset.”

“It should be noted that our regulatory system is hinged on the convention of biological diversity and the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety which Nigeria signed subsequently ratified.

Biosafety is meant to ensure that measures and approaches are put in place for the safe application of modern Biotechnology and the safe use of the products which are genetically modified organisms.”

He said that partnership remained a good drive for the agency because it provides the opportunities to improve the capacity of the regulatory agency.

“For me, this is the only way to get to meet my partners because the partnership is very important in this business.

“We can’t work alone, the issues we are trying to address are so important and so big for one institution to understand, hence we need everyone including the policymakers to come and contribute their bit.

“We are willing to increase the pace as those who are expecting conditions to improve in their lives are many hence the need to keep going. We need stronger cooperation and partnership, Dr Ebegba said.

Kanangire noted that Nigeria has made history in biotech innovation on the cowpea and tela maize commercialization assured of the AATF partnership with the NBMA.

His words: “The work is still enormous but with what is on the ground we will give Africa more wings to keep flying, he stated.

