Talented Nigerian singer Abiola Oluwadare Yakubu has sent scores of his teeming gospel music fans into a frenzy with the release of his soul-lifting track titled ‘Secret Place’.

The brand new track by the singer who also doubles as a filmmaker and a visual artist is presently gaining appreciable rotation and downloads across major music streaming platforms.

The 4-minute long gospel song rendered by the singer who is the brain behind the Branded Youth Entertainment initiative is a soothing reinforcement on the need for Christians to cast their burdens at the feet of God who is ready to give them respite.

‘Secret Place’ by Biola Yakubu who has waxed other songs including; ‘Identity in Jesus’, Yahweh I’ve Come’ and ‘Victory’ among many others also reminds believers to seek refuge in God whenever they are going through trying times.

Biola Yakubu (an indigene of Lagos State) who has collaborated and worked with several music and visual artists both home and abroad is also upbeat about the buzz his song his having among gospel faithful’s.

He said: “I am excited about the fanfare and acceptance which has followed the release of my new track titled ‘Secret Place’.

“The gospel track aims to remind Christians that God is waiting to ease our pains, trials and tribulations only if we seek his face in redemption through fervent prayers in our various secret places of refuge.”

