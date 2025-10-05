Biola Bayo’s glow steals spotlight at Babaloja’s Premiere

They say after the storm comes the sunshine, and Nollywood’s Abiola Adebayo is proving that in every sense of the word.

Following the shocking collapse of her marriage, which left many fans stunned given her calm and graceful nature, the radiant actress has chosen not to stay in the shadows of heartbreak.

Instead, she has picked up the pieces with admirable strength, channeling her energy into new projects and self-growth.

Her fast-rising podcast, Talk To B, has become a refreshing platform where actors and actresses open up about their struggles and triumphs, a space that reflects Abiola’s empathy and resilience.

It’s no surprise that the actress, fondly called “Biola Bayo,” continues to endear herself to both fans and colleagues alike.

But it was her recent outing at the star-studded Babaloja movie premiere that truly stole the spotlight.

Looking effortlessly chic in a crisp white shirt and blue jeans, Abiola dazzled on the red carpet with her glow and confidence, radiating a beauty that spoke louder than words.

Onscreen, she played a significant role in the movie, but offscreen, she became the evening’s highlight.

ALSO READ: What I found out about Boko Haram — Obasanjo

Cameras couldn’t get enough of her as she laughed, mingled, and later hit the dance floor with veteran actor Femi Branch.

The duo swayed to the evergreen tunes of Haruna Ishola, skillfully served by the famous DJ Gavpop, and the crowd loved every moment.

For an actress who has weathered personal storms, Abiola’s appearance was more than just style, it was a statement. A statement that she is moving on, rebuilding, and glowing stronger than ever.