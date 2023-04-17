Popular Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo has christened her child and revealed his name on social media.

The actress who recently announced her son’s arrival revealed his names on Sunday 16th April 2023 through a video posted on her Instagram page.

She posted:

….and his name shall be called;

TIOLUWANIMI meaning I AM OF THE LORD

ASHA (A-SHA) meaning BLESSED, JOYFUL

IRETIDE meaning GOODNED HAS COME

SIJUOLA meaning Wealth opener

You can call him NIMI or BABY ASHA as in A-SHA, or BABY TA

To the glory of God I am officially Mummy Nimi🙏 (Mummy Tioluwanimi)

Several actors and actresses congratulated her.