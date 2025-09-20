Biography of Prophet Emmanuel Alogbo

Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Abiodun Adewale Alogbo, JP, FNACM, D.D.M, was born on Easter Sunday of 1933, precisely on the 18th day of April at no 16, Inabiri Street, Lagos to the family of the Late Dickson Adeleye Alogbo and the Late Maria Ojubomo Alogbo. He had his Primary School Education at Ago-Ijaiye Primary School, Ebute Meta, Lagos. His father was the choirmaster at Hoare Methodist Church, Yaba before he died on the 19th of August, 1942 when the son was just 12. This explains his musical traits and talents which was a significant factor that God used to shape his destiny later in life.

After the demise of his father in 1942, the young Abiodun had to return to his Mother in Ile-Ife who was to take up the responsibilities for his secondary school education. He attended St. Paul’s Secondary school, Ayegbaju, Ile-Ife where he spent the initial three years. For his excellent performances in sporting activities, he was moved to the prestigious Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife where he completed his secondary school education.

In 1950, he was employed by the Nigeria Railway Corporation where he served in the Electrical/Refrigeration section of the Engineering department. In 1955, he was transferred to Zaria where Providence ordered his status to join the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church in 1959. He was passing by one day in Zaria when he heard the M1 Church Choir singing one of the hymns he had composed while he was a choir at the United Methodist African Church (UMAC-Eleja) in Lagos. The young Alogbo then entered the Church, challenged the choir and taught them the right way of singing the particular hymn. His spiritual sojourn and exploits in the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church were birthed with that event as he thereafter enrolled in the Choir where his efforts embellished and added aesthetics to music in the Church. He introduced the use of “gangan”, a Yoruba talking drum into the worship of the Church. For the period he served NRC in Zaria, he attended the M1/M2 Church in Zaria with his first wife, Late Lady Leader Ibironke Alogbo. Many visions during Shiloh’s services of the Church delivered to the Late Ibironke Alogbo pointed to the fact that God was preparing her husband, Brother Alogbo as a great instrument in the Church.

In 1960, he was transferred back to Lagos. The then Brother Alogbo was inspired by God to establish the first branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church down South of the River Niger and thus became the Architect of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church in the whole of Southern Nigeria. The first Southern branch was established at his no 63, Creggs Street, Surulere, Lagos residence. The Church was later moved to 58, Cregg Street, Surulere where an additional room was rented. The first service of the Church was held on September 29th, 1960 (Holy Michael’s Day) with about ten members. Those who were among the first set of worshippers include people like Elders Ineoma, Ojo, Davies and Mrs. Yussuf, Mrs. Jeffers, and Mrs. Yemi Adeyelere (Nee Jeffers). Not long after the establishment of the Church, others who joined the Church were people like the Late Pa. A. Ogunmokun, Late Pa. S.A Adelanwa, Late Pa Olowu, Late PA G. Olu Payne, Late N.O Oyeniyi, Late O.A Osilowo, Late H.A Soremekun and Late Pa Awodeyi among others. This church which eventually moved to Oyadiran, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos formed the cradle of the then Lagos District from where many of the existing districts in the Lagos area came from.

Prophet (Dr.) Abiodun Alogbo was used by God to initiate many activities that added flavors to the pattern of worship in the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church in particular and within other churches outside the C & S fold which has become so glorious today. It was in the Sabo Church that the dance-music pattern was introduced into church worship with the introduction of trumpet at first, while guitar, organ, and other musical instruments were introduced later under Abiodun Alogbo as the Choirmaster and then, as Music Director. The only Church in Lagos that played church dance-music patterns at that period was just Holy Flock of Christ, Okepopo Street in Lagos which also happened to be another C & S Church. It was in the record that the choir of Sabo officiated with their musical instruments and sound system at the official opening and dedication of the first branch (Oladimeji branch) in Surulere (district) in the early 70s at Oladimeji Street, Aguda Surulere, Lagos which was a branch under the then Lagos district.

Baba Alogbo as he is fondly called was also used by God to establish the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church in the diaspora, especially, in the United States of America, (Los Angeles, New York, Houston-Texas) and the United Kingdom.

On 19th November 2024, he was given the Conferment of the Distinguished Honourary Fellow Award of the Nigerian Academy of Church History and Missiology (FNACM) at the University of Ibadan to recognize his love and labor for God’s work. He also holds a D.D.M. (Doctor of Divinity in Missiology) from the Kaduna College of Divinity.

He is married with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

