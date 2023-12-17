GetLit Africa, a continent-wide platform designed to showcase global opportunities for artists of African origin, has been unveiled.

Initiative’s Creative Director, Olawale Oluwadahunsi, said at a media briefing that he pioneered the platform in the African art space, drawing from his experience as a writer, journalist and art critic before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

He said, “The decision to launch this stems from my personal experience. As a journalist with the National Mirror newspaper, I always searched for opportunities in the arts because I realised so many people did not know about it. With such options, I could travel to South Africa as a film critic on an all-expense paid trip by the Durban Film Festival. Those were the rewards for my weekly articles as a film and art critic in the newspaper then.

“So, there are several opportunities in writing, photography, poetry, visual arts and music. That is what inspired GetLit Africa. It is an all-encompassing opportunities platform, targeting Africans in the arts seeking bigger opportunities available worldwide.”

Oluwadahunsi explained that GetLit Africa will run both a not-for-profit and a business. Its activities would be graduated over time to accommodate paid subscriptions for resources and information.

“GetLit is structured to evolve into other services. Aside from showcasing the various opportunities in arts, we also hope to provide the necessary training on applying for certain grants in the arts space worldwide. Unknown to many, people still travel to the USA on fully-paid scholarships. Still, one requires the right link and information to know how all these are processed. GetLit will be availing such services,” he said.

The platform has been launched in English, French, Arabic, German, Spanish, and Chinese to make it accessible to more Africans.

Oluwadahunsi, a biochemist running the platform alongside five other Nigerians, started writing poetry as a teenager and has steadily up-scaled his passion. He is the mastermind of ‘Poetic Mines’ and ‘Fingerprints’ and a curator of photography charity exhibitions and spoken word competitions. In 2015, he participated as a movie critic at the Durban Film Festival. He was a United Nations Summer Youth Assembly delegate in New York in 2020.

