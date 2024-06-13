Bingham University, Karu in Nasarawa State, has inducted 80 doctors into the medical profession, bringing the total number of medical doctors it has produced to 629 since its inception.

Speaking during the induction ceremony on Thursday in Jos, Plateau State, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Haruna Kuje Ayuba, commended the graduates for their perseverance and skill in completing the rigorous six-year clinical program.

He urged the new medical doctors to commit themselves to the nation’s development and the welfare of humanity in their professional pursuits.

In his words, “Bingham University is one of the league of universities in Nigeria that is uniquely positioned in the training of medical doctors.

“I understand the ratio of medical doctors to our country’s population is 1:5000, whereas the World Health Organization recommended a ratio of 1 doctor to 600 of the population.

“In addition to this worrisome ratio, an estimated 16,000 doctors have left Nigeria over the last five years alone, through the Japa syndrome.

“We, therefore, give God the glory that Bingham University is helping to fill the manpower gap in the medical and dental profession.

“I hope our inductees will also not leave the shores of Nigeria but stay back to salvage the deteriorating healthcare system.”

The Vice Chancellor also added that the graduation marks a great milestone in the history of Bingham University and congratulated the 80 MBBS graduates for working tirelessly to be counted among those worthy to partake in the event.

He pointed out that out of the 80 graduates, 46 are females and 34 are males, adding that it means the university is strategically raising educated generations.

The Vice Chancellor charged them to go out and provide high-quality medical and dental services to Nigeria and the world at large and admonished them to adhere strictly to the codes and ethics of their profession.

In his address, the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Job Ayuba Bagat, expressed his confidence in the ability of each of the inductees to be great, owing to the quality of the lecturers they learned from.

He challenged the inductees to seek more knowledge at all times, saying challenges will come, but with them come growth and opportunities.

“As you embark on this noble path, let us reflect on the profound responsibility and the sacred trust that has been placed in your hands.

The journey you have chosen is not merely a profession but a calling. It is a calling to heal, comfort, and serve humanity with love and dignity. The sacrifices made by your parents and loved ones should not be forgotten but respectfully appreciated.”

Speaking earlier at the occasion, the Provost of the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences of Bingham University, Prof. Haroun Isah, urged the newly inducted medical doctors to be of good behavior always.