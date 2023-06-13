Bilyaminu Ibrahim moriki of Zurmi North and Adamu Aliyu of Gummi 2 has been elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the seventh Zamfara State House of Assembly respectively, during its inauguration on Tuesday.

The speaker and his deputy emerged following a nomination by a member representing Gummi 1, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi which was seconded by Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi from Maru North constituency in the state.

It was further reported that the speaker and his deputy emerged unopposed as they were unanimously selected.

The inauguration was presided over by the clerk of the State House of Assembly, Shehu Saidu Anka, who asked the new Speaker to swear in other members after taking his oath of office.

Tribune Online recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has won seventeen (17) state assembly seats during the last general election while All Progressives Congress (APC) won seven(7) in the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Dauda Lawal was represented by his Deputy, Mani Mallam Mumuni at the inauguration as observer.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the inauguration of the 7th Zamfara Assembly include; Traditional rulers, politicians and well wishers within the state.

