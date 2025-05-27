Billie Eilish wins Artist of the Year at 2025 American Music Awards

Billie Eilish, the “Birds of a Feather” singer, claimed the Artist of the Year title at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, leading a night of fan-voted wins at a red-carpet ceremony in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old pop star swept all seven categories in which she was nominated, including Album of the Year and Favorite Touring Artist, beating competitors such as Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Morgan Wallen.

“This is so crazy. I feel speechless,” Eilish said in a video message from Europe, where she is currently touring. “I wish I could be there tonight.”

Eilish released her third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”, in May 2024, helping to fuel her winning streak.

Gracie Abrams, singer of “That’s So True,” took home the New Artist of the Year award. Like Eilish, she accepted her award via a recorded message.

“They have reminded me of the light that exists out there,” Abrams said of her fans. “I have been lucky enough to learn from” them.

SZA was awarded Favorite Female R&B Artist and won R&B Song of the Year for “Saturn.” Becky G received the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist.

The show, aired live on CBS from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel, featured many major names on the nominees list, though some did not attend in person.



Beyoncé, one of the high-profile absentees, made history by winning Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cowboy Carter, marking her first AMA wins in the country category.

Post Malone was named Favorite Male Country Artist. Kendrick Lamar, who led with 10 nominations, won just one award—Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Not Like Us”—and was also not in attendance.

The evening opened with host Jennifer Lopez performing a six-minute medley of 23 songs from the nominees. Her set featured hits like Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Janet Jackson received the Icon Award, a tribute to her global musical influence.

“I don’t consider myself an icon,” Jackson said on stage. “The one thing that I hope for is that I’m an inspiration for others to follow their dreams and succeed.”

Rod Stewart, aged 80, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He performed his 1984 hit “Forever Young” and shared reflections from his long career.

“When I started my career, I had this burning ambition to sing,” Stewart said. “That’s all I wanted to do. I didn’t want to be rich or famous.”

