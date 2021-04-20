Bill to establish national livestock agency passes third reading in Senate

Latest News
By Osaretin Osadebamwen - Abuja
national livestock agency bill, Senate suspends plenary, Senate summons NICON AIICO, Senate summons solicitor general, Senate picks holes, passport racketeering abroad, Senate summons Auditor General, Drama in Senate, Senate divided over grounding , Bill for Federal University, Senate uncovers N120bn differential, displaced Nigerians in Benin Republic, Badagry-Sokoto ExpresswayBill for establishment of hospital , Senate backs INEC, Senate approves N11bn, Senate issues warrant of arrest, Senate to screen EFCC nominee, ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions, Direct your grievances to right committee, Senate approves N453.2bn for NDDC, Ministry of Petroleum, Senate passes Finance Bill 2020, Dont demoralise our soldiers, ICT institute passes second reading, Senate, procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, jam, senate, INEC, queries,bailout, airline, Foreign Affair ministry, Senate to pass 2021 Budget, NPC, nominee, Senate to investigate gas explosions in Lagos, eight nominees as Justices, #EndSARS, Senate, Jimoh Isiaka, ASUU 2009 agreement, Nigerian judges salaries, Senate approves N4.28 trillion, p;activities of SARS, security agencies, Senators, Senate first line charge, Senate new FAAN law, 2020 budget performance, Traditional rulers should get constitutional roles. Senate expresses concern over cybercrime, NASENI account,Jimoh, water resources, Nigeria, NTA, Senate, Startimes, NTA, Senate, joint venture, Senate chides DPR, startimes, NTA,stinfringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act, Senate, stamp duty, , Senate to conduct NIS status inquiry, NCAA N9bn, frivolous expenditure, Senate committee, senators Senate, Buhari, Bill, CAMA,NDDC probe, Senate summons, UBA, UBA GMD, Senate, alleged contract, Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence, privatization scam, sell national assets, maintenance of federal roads, local airline operators, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary
Senate

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed for third reading, a bill seeking to protect, control and ensure management of livestock in the country.

The Bill which was sponsored by Sen Bima Enagi, who said in the lead debate that the nation should establish a national bureau on livestock management.

The bill states for an Act to Establish National Livestock Management (Protection Control and Management e.t.c.) Bureau.

Senator Enagi said the bill seeks to solve the age-long challenge of animal identification and management by establishing the National Livestock Bureau for the purpose of livestock identification, traceability, registration, cattle rustling control, livestock disease control and other related matters.

“The essence is to safeguard our national livestock and sanitise the livestock industry.”

The nation has witnessed the killing of Nigerians of various age and tribes following herdsmen activities in various parts of the country escalating security concern, which noted the bill will address.

Herdsmen have overrun farm leading to conflict between farmers and herdsmen, a situation that has led to communal conflicts.

He argued that “Agriculture is the mainstay of our economy and a key sector to diversify the economy away from oil. The livestock sub-sector is an integral part of agriculture and vital to the socio-economic development of the country, though its productivity currently is very low.

“It accounts for one-third of Nigeria’s agricultural GDP, providing income, employment, meat, milk, leather, farm energy, manure, fuel, and transport.

“Recent estimates indicate that Nigeria’s national livestock comprises 18.4 million cattle, 43.4 million sheep, 76 million goats and 7.5 million pigs (FMARD, 2017).

“Majority of the animals are raised in extensive production systems comprising smallholders and nomadic herders. Large commercial holdings are currently rare but expanding.”

“Livestock identification (ID) refers to keeping records on individual farm animals or groups (e.g., flocks or herds) of farm animals so that they can be more easily tracked from their birth through the marketing chain to the table.

“Historically, livestock ID was intended to indicate ownership and prevent rustling. Today, livestock identification has been expanded to include information on the animal’s origins (e.g., birthplace, parentage, sex, breed, genetics) as well as traceability—the ability to trace an animal product back through the marketing chain to its source, while identifying those other animals or animal products with which it has come into contact.

“It should also be noted that, despite Nigeria having about 40 per cent of the entire cattle population of West Africa, the country cannot participate in the export of meat and other dairy products, due to the absence of a functional Animal Identification and Management System in Nigeria.”

Enagi further said that the movement of livestock and their products has increased the spread of diseases, increased the threat to human health and reduced consumer confidence in animal products.

“The Bureau when established will ensure the traceability of animal products into the country, in order to safeguard the lives of our people.

He noted that: “Aid intelligence gathering by security agencies towards mitigating the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers. International market access and trade, thereby diversifying the economy.

The National Data base would serve as a guide for policy formulation by Government. It would also ensure the regulation of participants in the livestock business.”

Before the passage of the bill Senator Ajibola Basiru told the Senate that the piece of legislation for which it wants to establish a bureau had a had constitutional limitation because the National legislature needed to respect the right of state legislatures to effect the law in their respective domain.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…Bill to establish national livestock agency passes third reading in Senate

Bill to establish national livestock agency passes third reading in Senate

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Communal disputes: No land is worth blood of any Deltan― Okowa

Latest News

Customs intercept 513 bags of expired rice in Kwara

Latest News

Reps hold valedictory session for late member

Latest News

Taskforce impounds 81 motorcycles on restricted routes in Lagos

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More