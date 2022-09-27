Bill seeking to legalise power rotation suffers setback in Senate

Latest NewsTop News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Bill seeking to legalise power, Senate backs Oronsanya report on rationalisation of government agencies, Senate summons CBN governor , Senate adjourns plenary, Senate passes peace corps, Federal University of Transportation Daura, commission on religious harmony, Senate seeks increased funding For Human Rights Commission, 2021 budget implementation, Senate stops international companies, Stakeholders disagree on proposed law, probe of airport train attacks, witness protection bill, CBN’s monetary policy committee, Senate to debate court judgement , Senate approves Institute of Information, NASS library trust fund, Senate confirms ICPC commissioners, Iloba takes over as Senate Clerk, act establishing multimodal AIB, Senate passes forensic fraud examiners bill, new law schools across geo-political zones, Senate confirms seven nominees as INEC Commissioners, Buhari seeks Senate's confirmation of NMDPRA, NDIC nominees, Senate passes health emergency bill, Senate justifies N215.8bn budget approval for FIRS, federal airports authority act, plan for automotive industry, National Rice Development Council, Electoral Bill: Senate bows, widens scope of primaries for political parties, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Bill seeking women empowerment, passage of 2022 budget, Senate decries Remita grip, Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day, Senate probes budget office over oral approval, Senate passes Tertiary Hospital Development Fund Bill, concern over bad shape of federal roads, Buhari's request for external loan, Senate threatens MDAs, Senate commends Buhari, Senate backs Egbin Power's, How Accountant General released N76bn ,, Senate approves Buhari's request , Senate asks NNPC, Senate swells number of universities, Senate passes bill , Senate passes FCT budget , Be prepared to account, Senate may pass supplementary budget, Senate to engage Finance Minister, Senate to investigate NIMC, Senate summons NSITF MD, Senate challenges Nigerians, Senate amends NIPOST Bill, Senate chides EDCs, Senate orders FCE Okene, Senate recommends 15-year, Senate to amend fiscal responsibility, establishment of Bitumen Institute , national livestock agency bill, Senate suspends plenary, Senate summons NICON AIICO, Senate summons solicitor general, Senate picks holes, passport racketeering abroad, Senate summons Auditor General, Drama in Senate, Senate divided over grounding , Bill for Federal University, Senate uncovers N120bn differential, displaced Nigerians in Benin Republic, Badagry-Sokoto ExpresswayBill for establishment of hospital , Senate backs INEC, Senate approves N11bn, Senate issues warrant of arrest, Senate to screen EFCC nominee, ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions, Direct your grievances to right committee, Senate approves N453.2bn for NDDC, Ministry of Petroleum, Senate passes Finance Bill 2020, Dont demoralise our soldiers, ICT institute passes second reading, Senate, procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, jam, senate, INEC, queries,bailout, airline, Foreign Affair ministry, Senate to pass 2021 Budget, NPC, nominee, Senate to investigate gas explosions in Lagos, eight nominees as Justices, #EndSARS, Senate, Jimoh Isiaka, ASUU 2009 agreement, Nigerian judges salaries, Senate approves N4.28 trillion, p;activities of SARS, security agencies, Senators, Senate first line charge, Senate new FAAN law, 2020 budget performance, Traditional rulers should get constitutional roles. Senate expresses concern over cybercrime, NASENI account,Jimoh, water resources, Nigeria, NTA, Senate, Startimes, NTA, Senate, joint venture, Senate chides DPR, startimes, NTA,stinfringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act, Senate, stamp duty, , Senate to conduct NIS status inquiry, NCAA N9bn, frivolous expenditure, Senate committee, senators Senate, Buhari, Bill, CAMA,NDDC probe, Senate summons, UBA, UBA GMD, Senate, alleged contract, Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence, privatization scam, sell national assets, maintenance of federal roads, local airline operators, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Senate asks Customs to return goods seized
Senate

A bill seeking to legalise power rotation in Nigeria across the six geo-political zones suffered set back in Senate during plenary on Tuesday.

The bill sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro ( PDP Benue South), was to pass second reading after his lead debate but was vehemently kicked against by many of the Senators who contributed to the debate on it.

Senator Abba Moro in his lead debate on the proposed legislation titled: “A bill for an Act to Provide for the Rotation of Power and for other related matters there in 2022”, said there was a need for a law to legalise rotation of power across the various geographical divides in the country.

Abba Moro posited that such legislation if passed into law, would not only promote the principles of equity, fairness and justice among the various geographical divides but also ensure sense of belonging required for nationhood of a heterogeneous country like Nigeria.

“If there is a law on power rotation in Nigeria, it will help to ameliorate the squabble for power, particularly the Presidency across the various six geo-political zones and also promote unity in the country,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

But in their contributions, Senators one after the other, kicked against the bill on the grounds of running against provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

First to reject the move, was Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah ( APC Kebbi South), who said the bill should have been presented as one seeking for amendment of relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution and not just one seeking legislation from the Senate or by extension, the National Assembly.

” In as much as it is good for power to rotate across the various divides in the country, none of the provisions of the 1999 constitution, gives room for that because it throws such privilege open to all Nigerians at all times.

“Without legislation or law on Power rotation, a minority like former President Goodluck Jonathan became President of this country a few years back just as we have a minority in person of our revered President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, leading the 9th Senate.

“So, I don’t think there is any need for a specific law to be put in place for Power rotation and even if any move is to be made in that direction, it has to be through constitution amendment,” he said.


The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo – Agege ( APC Delta Central), in his contribution, also kicked against the bill by making similar submissions to Bala Ibn Na’Allah, which made Senator Abba Moro later withdraw the bill through order 42 of the Senate standing rules.

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Bill seeking to legalise power rotation suffers setback in Senate

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari seeks senate’s approval for issuance of N402 bn promissory notes

Latest News

Senate directs Police, DSS to probe attack on Ubah’s convoy

Latest News

Disaster management: Senate lauds NEMA on budget implementation

Latest News

Senate resolves to probe utilisation of service wide votes allocation of over 1.7…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More