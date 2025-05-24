Latest News

Bill for new tenancy law still with Assembly, not passed yet — Lagos govt

Femi Akinyemi
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has disowned a false online publication alleging an update to the Tenancy Law, saying the bill is under due consideration at the Lagos State House of Assembly and yet to be passed into Law

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, described the viral online publication as false and a figment of the imagination of fraudulent individuals who are out to scam unsuspecting members of the public.

The alleged amendment capped advance rent payments to three months for existing tenants and imposed stricter limits on how landlords can terminate tenancies and increase rents.

Fines of up to N100,000 or three months’ imprisonment were listed as penalties.

She said in the statement, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a fabricated online publication stating that the Lagos State Tenancy Law has been updated to better protect the tenants and regulate the landlord practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Lagos State Government wishes to state unequivocally that the said publication did not emanate from the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).”

“The Lagos Government is hereby informing members of the Public, particularly Lagosians, that the Tenancy Law of 2015 is still subsisting.”

“However, the bill for a new Tenancy Law is under due consideration at the Lagos State House of Assembly and yet to be passed into Law”, she added, declaring that members of the general public will be adequately informed when the Tenancy Bill is passed into law.

Odunuga-Bakare also revealed that the Ministry of Housing is currently engaging stakeholders, including practitioners, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), CDC, CDA and Royal Fathers across the five IBILE divisions. The engagements are focused on discussing the culture of monthly payments and establishing a clear understanding of the process of real estate transactions at all levels.

