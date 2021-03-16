Bill for Federal University of Medical and Health Services in Ekiti passes second reading

A bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Iyin Ekiti sponsored by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele passed Second Reading on Tuesday.

Presenting his lead debate on the floor of the Senate, Senator Bamidele said the specialised institution when established, would be delivering education and training to current and future employees of the medical profession.

“The goal of the university is to inspire and motivate students and medical personnel about the value of being health professionals so as to lead change for realising a more sustainable health sector that serves a more sustainable world.”

He said such a specialised institution that is more productive is very much needed for the medical advancement of the country.

Highlighting the objectives of the proposed University of Medicine, the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said it would encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring higher education in Medicine and other Health.

He said the institution would “develop and offer academic and professional programs, leading to the award of diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate research and higher degrees with an emphasis on planning, adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in the field of Medicine, biomedical engineering, scientific, and allied professional disciplines relating to health resources with the aim of producing socially mature persons with a capacity not only to understand, use and adapt existing technologies in the health industry, but also to improve on those disciplines and develop new ones, and to contribute to the scientific transformation of medical and other health practices in Nigeria.”

He further noted that it would act as agents and catalysts, through postgraduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilisation, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.

The Senator representing Ekiti central further noted that the proposed University “seeks to offer to the general population, as a form of public service, the results of training and research in medicine and allied disciplines and to foster the practical application of those results.”

Apart from establishing appropriate relationships with other national institutions involved in training, research and development of health care, Senator Opeyemi noted that the institution would identify the medical needs of Nigeria and find solutions to them within the context of overall national development.

He further argued that “the enactment of this Bill will help in transforming the health and educational fortunes in Nigeria in producing the desired medical manpower and expertise that Nigeria is yearning for.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, referred the Bill to Senate Committee on Health for further legislative action, to report back in four weeks.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Bill was first read on the floor of the Red Chamber, last February.

Speaking with newsmen after plenary, Senator Bamidele said the fund should not be an encumbrance to the establishment of the Institution and its sustenance.

He said: “Funding of universities is a matter of priority and the political will of the government to devote adequate time and resources to education.” It shouldn’t be a problem.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bill for Federal University of Medical and Health Services in Ekiti passes second reading