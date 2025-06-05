Bigiano returns with party anthem ‘Shayo’ featuring Magnito

Nigerian hitmaker Bigiano, best known for his chart-topping anthem ‘Shayo’, is back to set the dance floor on fire once again with a brand-new banger and this time, he’s bringing lyrical firepower with rap sensation, Magnito.

Titled ‘Shayo’, the new single is a celebration of good vibes, nightlife energy, and the resilient Nigerian party spirit. With Bigiano’s unmistakable vocals and infectious melodies laced over a banging Afro-fusion beat, ‘Shayo’ is primed to be this season’s ultimate party starter.

The track sees Bigiano reunite with the essence of his iconic sound while evolving with today’s sonic landscape. Magnito adds his signature wit and lyrical swagger, taking the vibe to a whole new level. This is more than a collaboration — it’s a fusion of two distinct musical worlds, crafted to dominate airwaves, clubs, and playlists.

“‘Shayo’ is more than just a song,” said Bigiano. “It’s a celebration of life, laughter, and letting loose. I had to call on Magnito to bring that extra spice, and he delivered.”

The song has been released across all major digital streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube. A vibrant visual to match the song’s high-energy feel is also in the works, set to drop soon.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE