Bigi boosts DJ 4Kerty’s 4:30 concert

4:30 concert by DJ4Kerty, an annual musical event that brings together celebrity friends, artistes and visitors for a musical experience was recently stimulated by Bigi drinks.

Biola Aransiola, Traditional Marketing Lead, Rite Foods Limited, makers of Bigi drinks and official beverage sponsor of the music concert said the sponsorship of the show was in line with the company’s commitment to partnering with platforms where its numerous refreshing brands can connect with consumers and provide them with the required flavoured refreshment necessary to have a good time at every moment.

“Music comes with a lot of exciting moments, rhythm and vibes. The Bigi brand with its arrays of refreshing flavors is here to deliver the ultimate refreshment for every moment of fun for all the music lovers here,” she said.

Ms. Aransiola further stressed that the sponsorship demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the promotion of arts and entertainment activities for youths and fun seekers in the country. “

The 4:30 concert is hosted by DJ4KERTY, a Nigerian DJ, record producer and songwriter who became mainstream since 2012. He is popular Afrobeat stars, Davido and Zlatan’s official DJ and he is affiliated with 30BG and Zanku Records.

Performances by DJ4kerty, Zlatan, Bellashmurda, Seyi Vibez, LAX, Lil Kesh, Ti Blaze, Poco lee, Small doctor, Qdot, Idowest, Dremo and more made the concert more thrilling coupled with a refreshing experience delivered by Bigi drinks, all of which made Christmas more exciting and fulfilling for thousands of music lovers and consumers who graced the occasion.