‘Big talent in Brazilian football’: 10 things to know about Estêvão Willian

At just 18 years old, young Brazilian phenom, Estêvão Willian is already turning heads and is hailed as Brazil’s next football talent.

Estêvão, nicknamed “Messinho” for his brilliant movement and keen vision, has been lauded worldwide for his electrifying performances, and a move to Chelsea is set to catapult him onto the international scene.

The versatile winger known for explosive dribbling, close control, and finishing embodies a blend of flair and effectiveness.

He’s already following in the footsteps of Neymar, who called him “the big talent in Brazilian football”

With global media tracking his every move, from U‑17 dominance to his emotional Palmeiras farewell where they were defeated by Chelsea at the 2025 Club World Cup. He is certainly a player to watch as he prepares for his Premier League journey.

Here are 10 things to know about Estêvão Willian;

