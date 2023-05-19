It will be an avalanche of glitz, glamour, and unbridled entertainment as premium malt drink, Amstel Malta, and Zagg Energy+Malt, join forces to ignite the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs). According to officials from company, this dynamic collaboration marks an exhilarating milestone in both brands’ relentless commitment to fueling the African entertainment industry with unmatched excitement.

The AMVCAs, Africa’s pinnacle celebration of cinematic brilliance, are set to embark on a journey of unrivaled splendor and recognition of exceptional talent. With Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy+Malt as official sponsors, the ninth edition promises to be an unforgettable extravaganza that will leave audiences spellbound and craving for more.

Amstel Malta, renowned for its rich heritage and unwavering pursuit of excellence, epitomizes the essence of the AMVCAs—an unwavering celebration of African creativity. As the official headline sponsor, Amstel Malta will shine the spotlight on the wonderful masterpieces created by established and upcoming creatives.

Zagg Energy +Malt, the trailblazing energy brand with a difference that pulsates with relentless energy and dynamism, will electrify the AMVCAs as the official energy drink sponsor. Infused with an invigorating Naija spirit, Zagg Energy +Malt will propel the event to stratospheric heights, leaving attendees enthralled, and captivated by the magic of African entertainment.

The ninth edition of the AMVCAs promises an unparalleled celebration of the African entertainment industry, with star-studded guests, mesmerizing performances, and the recognition of exceptional talent. Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy +Malt are not just sponsors but catalysts, igniting a passion for creativity that transcends boundaries and elevates African cinema to unprecedented levels.

“The African creative industry has experienced tremendous growth in the past decade. However, the industry’s intense saturation has made it difficult for creatives who haven’t found their way to the spotlight to have their art appreciated. Therefore, at this year’s Awards, Amstel Malta — is saying, “It is time for the spotlight.” noted Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

“As we have done over the past years, we are exceedingly proud to partner with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to shine the spotlight on the wonderful masterpieces created by established and upcoming creatives” he added.

“Zagg Energy+Malt represents the very essence of African entertainment—an unstoppable force that electrifies, invigorates, and inspires. We are ecstatic to be part of the ninth edition of the AMVCAs, where we can showcase our unwavering commitment to the African creative industry. This partnership enables us to connect with the extraordinary individuals who make African cinema shine, infusing them with limitless energy to continue creating unforgettable masterpieces” he continued.