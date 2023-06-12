Presale is the meme coin gauntlet; it is the true test of whether or not a coin can make it on the battlefield that is the crypto market. Few coins can pass that gauntlet with flying colors like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) did, but since it did, we must now search among the upcoming meme coins to find a worthy successor.

In this article, we’re going to explore how and why Caged Beasts (BEASTS), a new and exciting project, could be that successor, as well as discuss Polkadot (DOT)’s price predictions as a reference.

Caged Beasts – Unlock Your Financial Freedom

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is a captivating meme coin project that has recently announced its intention to enter the market with an upcoming presale. With a strong emphasis on community and decentralization, Caged Beasts offers a unique experience for crypto enthusiasts.

Inspired by science fiction and cyberpunk styles, its art showcases mutated lab animals as mascots and NFT characters with designs that appeal to a more mature audience than that targeted by Big Eyes Coin’s design, for example.

Caged Beasts’ standout feature is its lucrative referral system, which rewards both referrers and referred participants. By inviting friends to the platform using a custom referral code, users can earn a considerable passive income, as the system rewards the referrer with 20% of the deposit placed by the referred person when purchasing tokens.

The referred user also receives a reward for their purchase which is a bonus of 20% of the number of tokens they bought. So, go to Caged Beasts’ website today and register to be able to use this system as soon as it is launched.

Big Eyes Coin’s Amazing Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new meme coin as it has been in the spotlight for less than a year, but this year it has managed to raise over $46 million dollars through its presale. And with its release on June 15th, it’s going to leave some pretty big shoes for the next upcoming meme coin to fill. But we think that Caged Beasts is up to the task.

Big Eyes Coin has concluded its presale after selling its token at a significantly discounted price of $0.00017, which will rise to $0.0006 per token after the official launch, and it’s now teasing its P2E crypto casino, which will host over 4000 games. We’re excited to see how it will perform in the real world, as much as we are excited to see how Caged Beasts will perform in presale.





Is Polkadot Due A Bearish Rally?

Now, let’s shift our focus to Polkadot, an established player in the crypto world. Recently, Polkadot’s price has been consolidating between $5.52 and $5.23 after facing resistance at $6.94. Despite reaching an annual high of $7.90 in February, the token is currently experiencing a corrective phase.

The current candle has broken support, potentially indicating a further drop to $4.60. While Polkadot’s token activity has increased, daily activity and revenue have declined. The token is trading below key moving averages, suggesting a bearish momentum. Traders should exercise caution and await confirmation before considering bids, as the Dot price may re-enter the consolidation zone.

As meme coin investors, we must always be on the lookout for upcoming meme coins, as investing in a potential overnight success is the best way to make millions in this business. So, as Big Eyes Coin’s investors are about to witness their beloved meme coin enter the lists alongside veteran projects, those same investors would be looking for the next meme coin presale to follow up on their previous success.

If that’s you or if you’d like to join the revolution against humanity with the Caged Beasts, go to the website today and register using your email address to be informed when the project launches its presale.

Learn more about Caged Beasts

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS