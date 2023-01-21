Big Brother Titans: Housemates shocked as four new contestants introduced

Big Brother is at it again as he stuns the housemates with four new housemates. The Titans were having their Thursday pool party when the new Housemates, Sandra, Miracle Op, Theo and Blue Avia walked in dressed like Ninjas and carrying trays of snacks.

The housemates were at a loss on what the supposed Ninjas were all about. Slowly, they began to undress as the music amplified. They screamed in joy seeing that they were additions by Big Brother.

Miracle OP is a 24-year-old originally from Anambra State, who described himself as witty, outgoing, and a risk-taker; Sandra, a 27-year-old Nigerian lady from Akwa Ibom described herself as a confident boss, who can sometimes be manipulative and aggressive Blue Aiva, a 22-year-old professional dancer and DJ from Benoni, East Rand, believes she is a “bad bitch vibe” and drama queen who is forward, bubbly, emotional, and loud. Lastly, Theo Traw, a 29-year-old South African music artiste from Vaal, said he is a risk taker and a good listener that loves creating art pieces and making music. It is yet unknown if the new housemates are fake or real. because Big Brother likes to shock the audience.

The Big Brother titans now have 24 housemates, 12 Nigerians 12 South Africans competing for the grand prize of $100,000.

During their stay in the Big Brother house, viewers will have the privilege of deciding who stays and who is evicted from the Big Brother house. It also retains some of the Big Brother features, such as diary sessions, Head of House games, Friday night parties and tasks. At the end of the show, a winner will be crowned through popularity votes by viewers.

Viewers can watch ‘Big Brother Titans’ on DSTV Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE