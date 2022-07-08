Big Brother Naija returns for a seventh season, starts July 23

Sensational reality show, Big Brother Naija, is scheduled for a return of its seventh season this month with a double launch show on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24th respectively.

Both shows will air on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. BBNaija fans across Africa will also watch the show live via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

Headline sponsor for BBNaija season seven is Pocket by Piggyvest and associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent. This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth N100 million that includes N50 million cash and other exciting prizes.

For the seventh season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-COVID 19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience. Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit. In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win one million Naira each in the fave lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.

Since the announcement on Tuesday, many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, saying that they couldn’t wait to see the new housemates to be revealed later this month.

Laura Obiora, a banker, speaking to Friday Treat, was quite lively about the announcement, stressing that she had been waiting a while for the show to be unveiled.

“I have been scouring social media for any snippets about the schow. BBNaija remains the show to beat for me. Every year, I make sure I take my annual leave around the time it is been screened in order to have enough time to watch and engage. Surely, the rest of the year is made for me,” she said.

The show will also retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers. The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.





