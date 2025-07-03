‘Big, Beautiful Bill’: US House to take final vote on Trump’s megabill

The House of Representatives will soon take a final vote on President Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ which has been the focus of long debates on the House floor.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, has been speaking for over three hours to delay the vote. Despite this, Republicans are confident they have just enough votes to pass Trump’s megabill.

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Thursday morning, told Fox News he expects the bill to reach Trump’s desk “in the next two hours.” That means the vote should happen by 10 a.m. in Washington.

With a slim 220-212 majority, Republicans can only afford to lose three votes in getting Trump’s megabill passed if everyone is present.

Democrats oppose the bill, arguing that it gives tax breaks mostly to the wealthy while cutting services that many lower- and middle-income Americans depend on. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that nearly 12 million people could lose health insurance because of the bill.

“This bill is catastrophic. It is not policy; it is punishment,” Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern said during the debate.

While Republicans have struggled to stay united in recent years, they have mostly stuck with Trump since he returned to the White House in January.

Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday morning that he might lose the vote of GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the only Republican who voted against moving the bill forward earlier in the day. Johnson said, “I talked with him at length. Brian is a great, good, trusted friend, and he just has convictions about certain provisions in the bill. He’s entitled to that.”

Fitzpatrick, who represents a swing district in Pennsylvania, voted against the procedural step to advance the bill, even though he supported an earlier version of it back in May.

When asked if Fitzpatrick will vote against the final bill, Johnson said, “He may. We’ll have to see what he does. I’m not sure.”

Johnson can only afford to lose three Republican votes to pass the bill, assuming all members show up.

On whether Trump might use executive actions to win over holdouts, Johnson said, “I’m not sure. We’ll have to see.”

If the House makes any changes, the Senate would have to vote again, making it unlikely the bill would meet the July 4 deadline.

The bill covers many of Trump’s top domestic goals. It extends his 2017 tax cuts, cuts health and food assistance programs, funds immigration enforcement, removes many green-energy incentives, and raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion. Lawmakers will need to address the debt ceiling soon to avoid a default.

Some Republicans have raised concerns about Medicaid cuts, leading the Senate to add more funding for rural hospitals.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE