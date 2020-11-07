Biden’s election is victory of good over evil ― Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the election of Mr Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 46th President-elect and Vice President-elect respectively in the United States of America is a victory of good over evil.

Obasanjo in his congratulatory message to Biden which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant of Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the people of the world had watched helplessly how the world was being pulled down.

He advised Biden to restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world, which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.”

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties,” he said.

Obasanjo in the one-page letter said he was reasonably sure that the first Africa-America female Vice President-elect of the US, Kamala Harris “will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.”

