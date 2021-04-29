Biden100 days: Nigeria to enjoy beneficial relation with US, says Olawepo-Hashim

A Presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has congratulated President Joe Biden on his 100 days in office, noting that the USA under Biden is on the path of a beneficial relationship with Nigeria.

Olawepo -Hashim explained in a statement that Nigeria and indeed all of Africa, can count on the solidarity and goodwill of President Biden, who is undoubtedly a true friend of Africa.

Hashim stressed that Biden has all along been pro-Africa, pro-black, and pro-minority, and likely to do more.

“Biden had demonstrated his love for the oppressed as a member of the US Senate where he pioneered US-shift in its apartheid era policies in favour of Africa’s freedom fighters.

“He has been a true friend of African -Americans in black empowerment policies, which he pursued in the past and in his first hundred days in the office.”

The pioneer deputy national Publicity Secretary of People’s Democratic Party added “it was Biden who picked a black Asian-American woman as Vice President for the first time in the history of United States of America,” said the business mogul.

He explained that the world is marking the 100 days in office of return to multilateral solutions on the myriad of problems facing humanity and a remarkable restart in American leadership for freedom and democracy.

“At a time like this, when Nigeria is facing problems associated with terrorism, a transnational challenge which has a significant increase in the Sahel Region, we can count on American friendship and solidarity; because a friend of Africa, Joe Biden is the President Of The United States (POTUS).”

According to him, it is good to look forward to a reset in US-Nigerian foreign relations for shared prosperity and a more secured world.

