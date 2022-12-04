Bidemi Rufai never introduced any investor to Ogun govt, says Somorin

The Ogun State Government has debunked a news report published by an online platform, People’s Gazette, that the suspended Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Bidemi Rufai, currently serving a jail term in the United States of America was being paid $50,000 for introducing people to the governor.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday, that Rufai was at no time during his short stint with the government paid $2,000, as an aide to the governor.

The online news medium, People’s Gazette had reported that Governor Abiodun was paying $50,000 to Rufai each time he introduced people to him, along with monthly salary of $2,000.

Somorin, said Rufai, who was appointed by the governor as his Senior Special Assistant on Housing, never had any close relationship with the governor, prior to his appointment.

According to Somorin, Rufai, like other aides of the governor, was recommended from his ward for the appointment, and not because of any special favour he offered to the governor during his gubernatorial campaigns in 2019.

The statement further faulted and denied the claims by the online medium that Rufai was being paid $2,000 salary, which according to it is “outrageous and baseless.”

According to Somorin, salaries and wages of political officeholders are fixed by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, adding that no member of the government is permitted to any other allowances not known to law.

Somorin added that records in the state never showed that Rufai, while serving in the state, brought a single investor or facilitated any investment from the United States of America, wondering how the former political aide would then be paid $50,000 for a deal that never took place.





“Bidemi Rufai was appointed as a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, and was nominated for appointment barely three months before he was arrested.

“He had not resumed formerly and had no official office to transact business. He wasn’t part of the Ogun State Economic Management Team and have got no input into the state government activities. His appointment was based on his activities in his ward. He didn’t sit in the State Executive Council meetings and couldn’t have had inputs in policies of the state government.

“The governor had no deal with Rufai on any transaction. He brought not a single one. They can check with the US embassy,” the statement added.

Somorin noted further that Governor Abiodun being a law abiding person and respecter of the rule of law, immediately suspended Rufai after his arrest for fraud in the United States and later terminated his appointment, even before his conviction for the crime by the US court.

He noted that the current political season in the country is an auspicious time for unscrupulous politicians to attack or sponsor attacks against their opponents, hence, the timing of the concocted story.

He said that the political enemies of the governor, who are perhaps not happy with his rising profile, particularly in terms of the huge foreign investment drive and infrastructural development in Ogun State, might want to play up the issue of Rufai to tarnish his image.

Somorin, while calling on the people of the state to disregard the report as a mere “attention seeking” gambit, said that Governor Abiodun would rather not be perturbed by the report, but remain focussed on his mission to position Ogun as the number one investors’ preferred destination in the country.

He added that Prince Abiodun would not be distracted by the antics of political traducers in and outside Ogun, submitting that the governor will continue to be just, fair, accountable and equitable in the distribution of amenities across the state.

He also warned journalists, especially online to beware of their eminent roles in the society and guide against succumbing to bread-and butter-journalism.