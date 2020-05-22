IT is a time of introspection, a time which will enable us to understand how far we gained from Ramadan; to gauge the extent of change we underwent by adopting a strenuous pattern of living, not just by taming hunger.

Ramadan has made such an emotional bond with our mind that separation becomes extremely painful. An elderly man who was emotionally charged all through, what can possibly be the final nocturnal prayer of this year, with tears pouring down his cheeks, reminded us that those who internalised Ramadan cannot cope with its parting.

Bidding adieu to Ramadan is unbearable to those who treated it with respect and consideration. Separation is agonising, especially if someone close to our heart leaves us alone, a pang of nostalgia pricks our mind whenever we remember the good occasions we spend with him or her. But you cannot help it. Those who ventured to love and tasted its ethereal pleasure must go through separation also and swallow its bitter pills.

Introspection

As Ramadan draws to a close, it’s time for the believers to stand back and take stock of their experiment with this month. During this period, we have been undergoing a rigorous test of endurance which examined our resolve and commitment to live for God. It has tested both our physical and mental fortitude in many ways.

It’s also a time to do some final fine-tuning to ensure that this version of Ramadan as lived and performed by us is foolproof to the best of our conscience, like a student having a final cursory look at her answer sheets before the final bell chimes in the exam hall. There still is time left to fill in the blank spaces in our answer sheets, to check the accuracy of some answers and make necessary amendments wherever required. Those who wasted their precious time can still try to answer some easy questions to scrape through the test with the bare minimum.

It’s a time of introspection, a time which will enable us to understand how far we gained from Ramadan; to gauge the extent of change we underwent by adopting a strenuous pattern of living, not just by taming hunger, thirst, and lust during the day, but by setting aside our priorities to adapt ourselves to a superior way of existence to win over God’s love, mercy and Paradise. A believer has to make sure that they come out the crucible of Ramadan as a more refined, polished and sophisticated self, more solid in its structure, having gained the spiritual stamina and mental fortitude to fight against any challenging situation in the future.

Ramadan has imparted an opportunity to control our body and mind, making them work for us, rather than letting them have their own ways. Now we are experienced in mastering ourselves, having learned the tricks of conquering our desires and correcting our excesses, so that we can have a smoother ride ahead to achieve our lofty goals. We learned how to raise ourselves above all personal shortcomings so that we can work for fulfilling our great ambitions.

Ramadan has done to our soul what a garage does to a vehicle from a major service after having travelled a long distance. We have to make sure that our vehicle is properly fixed and repaired and is now fit for tougher off-road expeditions. Let’s make sure that we have sufficient provisions for food and fuel before we set out from Ramadan on the next leg of our journey because the next stopover seems farther afield. We can’t take chances, as we cannot afford to let our vehicle grind into an abrupt halt while negotiating a meandering slope in a desolate area.

Culled from themuslimvibe.com.

