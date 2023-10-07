Bickering, gossip, and pull-him-down syndrome, among others, have been identified as responsible for the internal wranglings in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The National Welfare Secretary, APC, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa disclosed this Friday in Aba as a guest of APC Women Forum Osisioma Ngwa, LGA of Abia State.

While calling for respect for all the leaders of the party in the state, he stressed that the party is poised to harmonize and correct all these mistakes of the past.

According to him, “part of the problem the party is having in Abia State, is bickering, gossip, pull him down syndrome among others”, adding that instead of adding value to the growth of the party, it draws the party back as well as creates disaffection among party faithful.

Nwankpa, who was a former State chairman of the party in the state, disclosed that he has always accorded respect to all the leaders of the party, assuring that with their close collaboration, they will fix APC in the state.

He informed that he has been interfacing with distinguished Senator Nkechi Nwogu to reposition APC in Osisioma Ngwa, adding that they have agreed to correct all the mistakes of the past, stating, “One thing I have observed about our people, is this pull him down syndrome. Instead of gossiping around, I feel it is time for the party especially in Osisioma and beyond to come together, resolve differences and work towards achieving progress which every member of the party will benefit from”.

Continuing, he said “Personally, I have always accorded due respect to party stalwarts. Going forward, I charge you all to begin to attend meetings called by any of the party chieftains. With this, we shall get it right”, and restated that till date, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu remains the authentic chairman of the Party in the state.

Nwankpa used the opportunity to speak on the subsidy palliative by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, urging the people of Osisioma Ngwa and Abians in general, to exercise patience as Tinubu in his magnanimity, has decided that the state governors handle the palliative reeled out by the Federal Government, expressing his hope that it will reach all.

While the immediate past Chairman of APC in Osisioma Ngwa LGA, Ahaoma Omeonu, described Hon. Nwankpa as an astute politician who has always placed the welfare of the people around him at the front burner, the current Chairman, APC in Osisioma Ngwa LGA, Engr. Emma Nwaohiri, said the emergence of Hon. Donatus Nwankpa as the National Welfare Secretary of the party answered prayers for the people of Osisioma Ngwa LGA.

Earlier, the President of APC Women Forum, Osisioma Ngwa, Hon. Clara Nwaobilor, said they decided to welcome Hon. Donatus Nwankpa following his emergence as the National Welfare Secretary of the APC, and pleaded with him to address the issues confronting APC in Osisioma Ngwa.

She pledged the unalloyed support of the APC Women Forum, Osisioma Ngwa, in ensuring that he succeeds in his office as the National Welfare Secretary of APC, reminding him that they are in dire need of palliatives from the Federal Government.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE